Marseille fans hit out at American owner Frank McCourt with 'Ligue 2 project' jibes during PSG defeat

Angry Marseille supporters made their feelings perfectly clear on Sunday, unfurling hostile banners directed at the club's American owner, McCourt. The protests took place ahead of and during their bitter Ligue 1 clash against PSG at the Stade Velodrome.

The atmosphere quickly soured further as the hosts fell to a 2-1 defeat against their arch-rivals. The loss marked a disastrous milestone for the southern French club. Marseille have now suffered five consecutive defeats across all competitions. Remarkably, this represents the very first time the club has lost four of their opening five matches in a top-flight campaign.