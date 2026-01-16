Marc-Andre ter Stegen finally set for Barcelona exit as goalkeeper agrees to give up most of his salary to complete January loan

The long-running saga surrounding the future of Barcelona’s goalkeeping department appears to have reached its conclusion. According to Cadena SER, a definitive agreement has been struck between Barcelona, Girona and Ter Stegen that will see the German international switch allegiances within Catalonia for the remainder of the campaign. The deal, which is now in its final stages with only minor details left to be signed off, will see the veteran shot-stopper play on loan at Montilivi until June.

This move comes after weeks of complex negotiations where finances proved to be the primary stumbling block. Girona, operating with a significantly smaller budget than their illustrious neighbours, were unable to match Ter Stegen’s substantial Barcelona wage packet. However, the deadlock was broken by the player himself. Recognising that his situation at the Camp Nou was unlikely to change under manager Hansi Flick, Ter Stegen has agreed to "forgive" a large portion of his salary.

By waiving a significant percentage of his earnings, Ter Stegen has made himself affordable for Girona. The deal is structured so that Girona will pay approximately €1 million towards his wages - a figure that represents their financial ceiling. This compromise has allowed all three parties to achieve their objectives: Barcelona offload a high earner who is no longer a starter, Girona secure a world-class replacement, and the player gets a fresh start.