Manuel Neuer's heir? Bayern Munich eye shock move for former Arsenal star as goalkeeper succession plan takes shape

Neuer penned a one-year contract extension at Bayern Munich in May, keeping him at the club until the summer of 2027. While the 40-year-old has yet to declare whether this will be his final professional season, the Bavarian heavyweights are proactively plotting their future between the sticks.

Highly-rated 23-year-old Jonas Urbig has been earmarked as Neuer's natural successor at the Allianz Arena. However, Bayern are keen to recruit a seasoned veteran to ease the youngster's transition into the starting role, leading them to monitor Fulham's Bernd Leno. According to German publication Bild, the club's hierarchy view the 34-year-old as an ideal and reliable deputy.

A potential swoop for Leno would likely materialise in the summer of 2027. The Germany international, who is tied to the Cottagers until June of that year with an option for a further 12 months, would reportedly look favourably on a return to his homeland.



