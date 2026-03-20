Goal.com
Live
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
FC Bayern München v Borussia Mönchengladbach - BundesligaGetty Images Sport
Khaled Mahmoud

Bayern Munich sporting director provides update on Manuel Neuer contract extension as retirement decision looms

Bayern Munich sporting director Christoph Freund has provided a significant update on Manuel Neuer’s future, clarifying that the club is imposing no deadline on the legendary goalkeeper. According to Freund, the 2014 World Cup winner will independently decide the appropriate moment to begin talks regarding a contract extension. Speaking on Friday, he said the captain will "approach us".

  • Neuer’s fitness and gut feeling

    The club remains highly supportive, acknowledging that Neuer’s physical condition and personal intuition are the most critical factors. This season, the captain has made 29 appearances across all competitions, conceding 27 goals and keeping 10 clean sheets. However, his fitness remains a concern after suffering a torn muscle fiber in December, an injury that recurred in February. "He is listening to his body - whether he feels he can play another year at this elite level. What matters most is his gut feeling," Freund explained, adding: "There are constant talks with Manu; we know how he thinks and how he feels."


    • Advertisement
  • FC Bayern München Training Session And Press Conference - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    The roadmap for the coming weeks

    The timeline for a decision depends on Neuer’s resilience during the upcoming high-stakes fixtures in the Bundesliga and Champions League. Freund noted: "He will then come to us." Neuer intends to see "what April and beginning of May bring when he is back in goal, how he feels then, including during the midweek rounds. Then we will have joint discussions and see the direction we want to take." According to Kicker, the goalkeeper has decided that Bayern will be his final club, but a decision has yet to be made on whether he will retire this summer or at a later date.

    If Neuer signs a new deal, he would seemingly agree to Jonas Urbig receiving more playing time, allowing the 22-year-old to gradually step into the role as his successor. Meanwhile, neither Alexander Nubel, currently on loan at Stuttgart, nor Daniel Peretz, on loan at Southampton, are understood to be part of Bayern’s long-term plans, with the club reportedly looking to sell both goalkeepers this summer.

  • Kompany praises Neuer's hunger

    Head coach Vincent Kompany dismissed any age concerns, citing Neuer's elite discipline after his leg fracture. "Hunger is the most important word. Manu fought his way back from a major injury; that was truly impressive. This season, he has been in incredible form. To consistently deliver like that - it’s a mental thing," Kompany said, noting that Neuer’s mental strength remains a defining factor. Despite retiring from international football two years ago, Neuer’s stellar form sparked rumors of a World Cup comeback this summer, though he has consistently denied these reports to remain focused on Munich.


    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

  • CR Flamengo v FC Bayern München: Round Of 16 - FIFA Club World Cup 2025Getty Images Sport

    Kompany accepts Neuer's body will ultimately decide his fate

    Kompany, who turns 40 in April, joked that "forty is young," though his own knees "decided otherwise" during his playing days. He concluded that motivation is the ultimate decider: "At some point, your body says: continue or not. That was the case for me. Forty is young, but you need a lot of motivation to keep reaching this level." This motivation is fueled by Bayern’s strong push for the treble this season; the club currently leads the Bundesliga by nine points over second-placed Borussia Dortmund. Furthermore, the team is preparing for a massive Champions League quarter-final clash against Real Madrid, and a DFB-Pokal semi-final showdown with Bayer Leverkusen.

Bundesliga
Bayern Munich crest
Bayern Munich
FCB
Union Berlin crest
Union Berlin
FCU