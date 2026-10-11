Giant killers! Baum hails brave Augsburg stars after frustrating Bayern in derby thriller

Augsburg head coach Manuel Baum praised his entire squad following a thrilling 2-2 draw against Bavarian rivals Bayern Munich. Having called for total belief and extreme intensity prior to kick-off, Baum saw his side execute his tactical plan effectively to secure a valuable point.

The result keeps fourth-placed Augsburg in high spirits following the international break.

"You can't highlight one person today. We were strong as a collective," Baum told reporters after the match.