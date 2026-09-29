'They hate us!' - West Ham star Manor Solomon launches sensational attack on Ireland after heavy Israel defeat

Speaking candidly after a tempestuous affair, Solomon condemned the stance adopted by the opposition while reaffirming immense pride in representing his homeland. Hitting back at the perceived disrespect shown by Irish players, the West Ham winger insisted: "I'm waiting for the next game against them, it'll be a completely different game entirely.

"They don't interest me. We have a country ten times better than theirs, stronger, an amazing country with amazing people. We are proud to wear the team shirt and to be Israelis. We are proud of our state and of our soldiers."

Lifting the lid on the deep-rooted friction between the two camps, he added: "They can play all their tricks. We are Israelis and love the country. And that will always be the case. If I say what I think of them, I'd likely be suspended for a few matches. Obviously they hate us. We don't like them."