Manchester United's preparations for their Champions League clash against Como have been dealt a significant blow with six first-team players missing from Tuesday's training session. The timing could hardly be worse for Carrick, who is currently navigating a difficult period at Old Trafford with the club enduring a six-game winless streak across all competitions.

Among those absent from the session were Marcus Rashford, Lisandro Martinez, Kobbie Mainoo, Luke Shaw, Patrick Dorgu, and young defender Ayden Heaven. According to reports from talksport, the variety of issues ranging from muscle strains to illness has left the coaching staff with limited options.

The situation in the treatment room remains a primary concern for the manager as he looks to steady the ship. Benjamin Sesko also remains out of contention due to a shin injury, further limiting Carrick's ability to rotate his attacking personnel during this demanding run of games.