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Champions League
team-logoComo
Stadio G. Sinigaglia
team-logoManchester United
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Como vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League preview: Red Devils eye crucial reset as tricky Italian trip looms

Como vs Manchester United
Champions League
TV Guide & Streaming
Como
Manchester United

Comprehensive match preview of Como 1907 vs Manchester United F.C. in the UEFA Champions League. We break down latest domestic and European results, team form, and key storylines ahead of this Wednesday early kickoff Matchday 3 clash at the Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium in Como.

Como vs Manchester United: Match details

crest
Champions League - Game Week 3
Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Como 1907 and Manchester United F.C. will kick-off on 21 October 2026 at 16:45 GMT (12:45 PM EST / 17:45 BST / 18:45 SAST).

Italian surprise package host Red Devils

Como 1907 welcome English giants Manchester United to the picturesque Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium for Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League regular season phase. Powered by an enthusiastic home support, Cesc Fàbregas' ambitious side look to test their fluid attacking style against high-profile opposition. For Manchester United, travelling to Lombardy offers a crucial opportunity to capture their first victory of the Champions League league phase after dropping points on the road in Madrid.

ACF Fiorentina v Como 1907 - Serie A 2026/27Getty Images

Como's three-goal away statement in Florence

Como 1907 enter Wednesday's European fixture overflowing with confidence following an impressive 3–1 away victory over ACF Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday, October 18. Early strikes from Mattia Liberali (31') and Nico Paz (35') put Fàbregas' side in firm command before Anastasios Douvikas sealed three points in the second half. Driven by dynamic playmaking from Nico Paz, Maxence Caqueret, and Mattia Liberali, Como carry lethal attacking form into Wednesday's historic night.

Leeds United v Manchester United - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

Red Devils' Pennine Derby draw before European trip

Manchester United travel to Northern Italy looking to snap a tricky run of results across all competitions. Following a 2–0 defeat away to Atlético Madrid on Matchday 2 of the Champions League on October 13, United fought out a 1–1 draw against bitter rivals Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday, October 18, with Bryan Mbeumo opening the scoring in the 35th minute. Led by midfield captain Bruno Fernandes alongside wide forward Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, United aim to establish control early on Italian soil.

Team news & squads

Como vs Manchester United Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Como crest
Como
COM
page.match.formation.title
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
4-2-3-1
R. SanchezR. SanchezA. ValleA. ValleJ. RamonJ. RamonT. ChalobahT. ChalobahI. SmolcicI. SmolcicL. MillaL. MillaJ. RodriguezJ. RodriguezKaikiKaikiM. PerroneM. PerroneM. BaturinaM. BaturinaN. PazN. PazS. LammensS. LammensL. MartinezL. MartinezD. DalotD. DalotL. YoroL. YoroA. HeavenA. HeavenA. SantosA. SantosC. BalebaC. BalebaB. FernandesB. FernandesM. RashfordM. RashfordY. TielemansY. TielemansB. MbeumoB. Mbeumo
Manchester United crest
Manchester United
MUN
4-2-3-1
Como

Starting XI

Manchester United

Manager

  • C. Fabregas
  • M. Carrick

Como are managed by Cesc Fabregas, though no confirmed lineup or injury information is available ahead of the fixture. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Manchester United are led by Michael Carrick, with no confirmed squad details or injury news currently available. Further information will be added as it emerges in the build-up to the game.

Form

COM

COM - Form

PAR
W2-1
FRC
L2-0
ROM
D0-0
FEY
L3-2
FIO
W1-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
7/7
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
3/5
MUN

MUN - Form

BHA
L2-3
FUL
D1-1
TOT
D1-1
ATM
L2-0
LEE
D1-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
5/8
Games over 2.5 goals
1/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Como head into this fixture having won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw, scoring nine goals and conceding three across that run. Their most recent outing was a goalless draw at Roma in Serie A, a result that followed their only defeat in this period, a 2-0 loss to Frosinone. The highlight of their recent form came in the Champions League, where they beat RB Leipzig 4-1, and they also recorded a 2-1 win over Parma in Serie A. However, their most recent Champions League result was a 3-2 defeat to Feyenoord, which complicates their standing in the group.

Manchester United have struggled badly for consistency, winning none of their last five matches — a run that includes three defeats. Their most recent game was a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. They also drew 1-1 with both Tottenham and Fulham in the Premier League, and suffered a 2-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton, as well as a 0-1 loss to Manchester City. United have scored just three goals and conceded six across those five matches, a record that underlines the scale of the challenge facing Carrick.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Como and Manchester United are recorded in the available data. This fixture represents the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
2200103+76
W
W
2
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
220092+76
W
W
3
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
220092+76
W
W
4
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
220061+56
W
W
5
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
220084+46
W
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
220051+46
W
W
7
ArsenalArsenalARS
220040+46
W
W
8
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
220064+26
W
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
220064+26
W
W
10
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
211083+54
D
W
11
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
211042+24
W
D
12
ComoComoCOM
210164+23
L
W
13
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
210142+23
L
W
14
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
210154+13
W
L
15
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
210132+13
W
L
16
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
21016603
W
L
17
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
21014403
L
W
18
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
21013303
L
W
19
LensLensRCL
210134-13
L
W
20
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
210123-13
L
W
21
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
210124-23
W
L
22
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
210124-23
W
L
23
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
210147-33
W
L
24
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
210115-43
W
L
25
RomaRomaROM
201145-11
L
D
26
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
201112-11
L
D
27
VikingVikingVIK
201146-21
D
L
28
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
201117-61
L
D
29
InterInterINT
200246-20
L
L
30
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
200225-30
L
L
31
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
200225-30
L
L
32
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
200214-30
L
L
33
LASKLASKLAS
200237-40
L
L
34
LilleLilleLIL
200226-40
L
L
35
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
200227-50
L
L
36
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSBR
200219-80
L
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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