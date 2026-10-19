Como vs Manchester United UEFA Champions League preview: Red Devils eye crucial reset as tricky Italian trip looms

Como vs Manchester United: Match details

Champions League - Game Week 3 21 Oct 2026 - 12:45 Stadio G. Sinigaglia

Como 1907 and Manchester United F.C. will kick-off on 21 October 2026 at 16:45 GMT (12:45 PM EST / 17:45 BST / 18:45 SAST).

Italian surprise package host Red Devils

Como 1907 welcome English giants Manchester United to the picturesque Giuseppe Sinigaglia Stadium for Matchday 3 of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League regular season phase. Powered by an enthusiastic home support, Cesc Fàbregas' ambitious side look to test their fluid attacking style against high-profile opposition. For Manchester United, travelling to Lombardy offers a crucial opportunity to capture their first victory of the Champions League league phase after dropping points on the road in Madrid.

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Como's three-goal away statement in Florence

Como 1907 enter Wednesday's European fixture overflowing with confidence following an impressive 3–1 away victory over ACF Fiorentina in Serie A on Sunday, October 18. Early strikes from Mattia Liberali (31') and Nico Paz (35') put Fàbregas' side in firm command before Anastasios Douvikas sealed three points in the second half. Driven by dynamic playmaking from Nico Paz, Maxence Caqueret, and Mattia Liberali, Como carry lethal attacking form into Wednesday's historic night.

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Red Devils' Pennine Derby draw before European trip

Manchester United travel to Northern Italy looking to snap a tricky run of results across all competitions. Following a 2–0 defeat away to Atlético Madrid on Matchday 2 of the Champions League on October 13, United fought out a 1–1 draw against bitter rivals Leeds United at Elland Road on Sunday, October 18, with Bryan Mbeumo opening the scoring in the 35th minute. Led by midfield captain Bruno Fernandes alongside wide forward Bryan Mbeumo and Amad Diallo, United aim to establish control early on Italian soil.

Team news & squads

Como are managed by Cesc Fabregas, though no confirmed lineup or injury information is available ahead of the fixture. Updates are expected closer to kick-off.

Manchester United are led by Michael Carrick, with no confirmed squad details or injury news currently available. Further information will be added as it emerges in the build-up to the game.

Form

Como head into this fixture having won two and lost two of their last five matches, with one draw, scoring nine goals and conceding three across that run. Their most recent outing was a goalless draw at Roma in Serie A, a result that followed their only defeat in this period, a 2-0 loss to Frosinone. The highlight of their recent form came in the Champions League, where they beat RB Leipzig 4-1, and they also recorded a 2-1 win over Parma in Serie A. However, their most recent Champions League result was a 3-2 defeat to Feyenoord, which complicates their standing in the group.

Manchester United have struggled badly for consistency, winning none of their last five matches — a run that includes three defeats. Their most recent game was a 2-0 loss to Atletico Madrid in the Champions League. They also drew 1-1 with both Tottenham and Fulham in the Premier League, and suffered a 2-3 Carabao Cup defeat to Brighton, as well as a 0-1 loss to Manchester City. United have scored just three goals and conceded six across those five matches, a record that underlines the scale of the challenge facing Carrick.

Head-to-Head Record

No previous meetings between Como and Manchester United are recorded in the available data. This fixture represents the first competitive encounter between the two clubs.