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Man Utd 2026-27 home kitadidas
Angelica Daujotas

Manchester United 2026-27 kit: New home, away, third & goalkeeper jerseys, release dates, shirt leaks & prices

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Everything you need to know about the new Man Utd kits for the 2026-27 season.

Manchester United and adidas have officially unveiled the club’s new home kit for the 2026-27 season, bringing back a classic look inspired by the Reds’ iconic strips from the 1970s.

The new jersey blends retro elements with modern performance technology, featuring the return of a polo collar, striped detailing and subtle nods to United’s historic 1977 Domestic Cup triumph.

Shop the Man Utd 26-27 Home Kit nowFrom £50
Shop the Man Utd 26-27 home kit nowFrom £60

GOAL takes a look at everything you need to know about Manchester United’s new 2026-27 kits, including the release dates, price, design inspiration and where fans can buy them.

  • Man Utd 2026-27 home kit closeadidas

    Manchester United 2026-27 home kit, release date & price

    Manchester United’s new adidas home kit for the 2026-27 season was officially released on May 14, 2026.

    The 2026-27 Manchester United home jersey sees adidas revisit one of the club’s most recognisable retro aesthetics.

    A clean red base is paired with a classic polo collar and striped sleeve cuffs, creating a refined look inspired by United kits from the 1970s. The design specifically references the strip worn during the club’s 1977 Domestic Cup triumph, with 2026 marking the 50th anniversary of that success.

    White adidas three stripes and branding stand out sharply against the red body, while black accents are subtly integrated throughout the shirt to maintain the club’s traditional colour palette.

    One of the standout additions is the “United” sign-off placed on the back of the neck, reinforcing the identity and heritage of the club.

    Shop the Man Utd 26-27 Home Kit nowFrom £50
    Shop the Man Utd 26-27 home kit nowFrom £60


  • Manchester United 2026-27 away kit, release date & price

    While adidas and Manchester United have only officially launched the home shirt so far, leaked images have already provided fans with an early look at the club’s away strip for the 2026-27 campaign.

    According to Footy Headlines, the away kit will feature a bright royal blue base combined with red and white detailing, a colour combination heavily inspired by some of United’s most memorable adidas away shirts from the late 1980s.

    The leaked design also appears to bring back the classic adidas Trefoil logo, continuing adidas’ recent trend of incorporating retro branding into elite club kits.

    A subtle wave-style pattern is reportedly integrated into the shirt design, adding a modern texture while maintaining the vintage-inspired aesthetic.

    The away kit is expected to be released in late July or early August 2026.

    Shop Man Utd kits at the United StoreFrom £50


  • Manchester United 2026-27 third kit, release date & price

    Leaked images of Manchester United’s third shirt suggest adidas is taking inspiration from the Lancashire Rose for the club’s alternate strip.

    The shirt is expected to feature an off-white base with dark green and maroon accents, creating one of the more unique colour palettes in the club’s recent kit history.

    According to leaked mock-ups, the Lancashire Rose pattern will appear prominently across the design and extend onto the shorts, creating a cohesive look throughout the full kit.

    Unlike the away shirt, the third jersey is expected to use the modern adidas Performance logo instead of the retro Trefoil.

    The third kit is currently expected to launch in August 2026.


    Shop Man Utd kits at the United StoreFrom £50


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