Getty Images Sport
Man Utd urged to launch transfer swoop for £30m Premier League striker by ex-England boss
Allardyce identifies perfect United target
Speaking on the No Tippy Tappy Football podcast, Allardyce made his position clear: "I mean, who’s going to buy Brentford’s centre-forward, Igor Thiago? Manchester United need to look no further as far as I’m concerned. He’s hit the 20-goal mark, you don’t need to look any further. I thought they’d go for [Jean-Philippe] Mateta, but maybe with his age they thought better of it. But this Brazilian lad [Thiago], he’s scored 20 goals already and has got Brentford almost pushing for Europe."
- Getty Images Sport
Thiago's clinical form at Brentford
Thiago has been a revelation at Brentford since his £30m move from Club Brugge, scoring 24 goals in all competitions this season. His first season at the club was disrupted by injury, but he's instantly adapted to the rigours of the Premier League since returning to full fitness at the start of the 2025-26 campaign, providing the Bees with a clinical edge following the departure of marquee names.
With 21 goals in the Premier League, only Haaland has registered more league goals than Thiago, with 22. This form has naturally alerted several top-six sides looking to bolster their frontlines ahead of the next season.
Midfield remains a priority for Carrick
Much of the focus around United’s transfer plans for the summer is on the acquisition of a new midfielder, however. United were reportedly already planning to sign a new central midfielder before Casemiro announced in January that he was leaving at the end of the season.
The Red Devils, back in the Champions League places under interim boss Michael Carrick, are said to be planning to sign two midfielders. Elliot Anderson, Adam Wharton, and Carlos Baleba have been heavily linked with moves to Old Trafford, but a move to bolster the frontline with Thiago also cannot be ruled out.
- Getty Images Sport
What comes next?
Manchester United remain third in the table and on course for Champions League qualification despite Monday’s shock defeat at home to Leeds United. Carrick’s side travel to Stamford Bridge to face struggling Chelsea on Saturday, while Brentford return to action against London rivals Fulham as they aim to continue their own push for European football.