Man Utd MUST upgrade their full-backs this summer: Replacing Diogo Dalot and Luke Shaw will help take Red Devils to next level

"We talk about priority nothing but midfield, that's all we hear about, but let's get something straight about that full-back position," began United hooligan-turned-podcaster Tony O’Neill on the Webby and O’Neill Show. "One won't work without the other. You bring a couple of gems in midfield and have the same problem going forward with the full-backs.

"The last few seasons it's been mix and match, anyone will do, that's how it's always been, and United have not sorted that problem out. When it comes to Shaw and Dalot, they’ve run their course."

Since Shaw arrived from Southampton aged 19 for £30m ($40m) - then a record fee for a teenager - United have spent just £150m on full-backs in 12 years. To put that figure into perspective, Manchester City spent £127m on three full-backs in one summer alone in 2017.

United have gone for both rising stars such as Aaron Wan-Bissaka - who accounts for a third of their total spend on the position at £50m - and Tyrell Malacia, and experienced heads like Alex Telles and Noussair Mazraoui, suggesting they haven't really known what they wanted. Indeed, United seemed to neglect the full-back position so much that at the start of the 2023-24 season they had to sign Sergio Reguilon on an emergency loan due to twin injuries to Shaw and Malacia.