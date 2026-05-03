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Man Utd players 'learning so much' from 'magic' Michael Carrick as Matheus Cunha makes Sir Alex Ferguson comparison
Comparison to Fergie
United have secured Champions League football for next season after beating Liverpool 3-2 at Old Trafford. Cunha, who opened the scoring after just six minutes, praised Carrick for restoring the club's elite mentality since succeeding Ruben Amorim in January. "When Michael [Carrick] came, he came with magic! [Sir] Alex Ferguson vibes," the forward said, per the Daily Mail. "He talks so much about his team, the conquering team. This feeling comes to us. We feel so happy with the information, we focus so hard to reach the objective. At the end of the day, this is just the start of a beautiful beginning!"
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Historic home record for the manager
The victory cemented a historic milestone for Carrick, who has now won eight of his nine Premier League home games at Old Trafford. He is the first English manager in the competition's history to achieve this feat in the same number of home games. This tactical discipline was essential as United recovered from a second-half wobble where goals from Dominik Szoboszlai and Cody Gakpo briefly levelled the score. Reflecting on the result, Cunha insisted that the team always believed in this outcome, stating: "I think it's a journey we expected to come. It's unbelievable."
Dressing room jokes and striking lucky
The camaraderie behind the scenes has been equally vital to United's resurgence. Sesko doubled the lead early on, but it was Mainoo’s late strike that sealed the league double over Liverpool for the first time in a decade. Cunha, celebrating his ninth goal of the season, joked about the pressure from his team-mates regarding his finishing. "The guys come to me and joke so much inside of the locker room - I think I was lucky to finish the play there!" he said. "I'm happy to strike it and be lucky. The ball is in the net, that's important."
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Finishing the Premier League season strong
With Champions League football secured, United now turn their attention to the final three fixtures of the campaign. The squad will travel to Sunderland next weekend before a home clash against Nottingham Forest and a final day trip to Brighton. Carrick's men aim to maintain their momentum and solidify their status as a rising force for the next season.