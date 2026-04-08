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Man Utd's plan for Andre Onana revealed after goalkeeper sets sights on regaining No.1 spot
United set to reject Onana plea
According to The Daily Mail, United have no plans to reintegrate Onana into their squad this summer. The 30-year-old is currently on loan at Trabzonspor but still has two years remaining on his massive £120,000-a-week contract. He is eager to return in June and fiercely compete with Lammens, who firmly established himself as the premier option after arriving for £18 million last year. However, the club have decided it is highly unrealistic to keep a high-earning backup goalkeeper on the bench and are actively looking to offload the Cameroonian to reduce their wage commitments.
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Lammens shines as United chase top spots
Lammens has thoroughly justified the faith placed in him by the club. Having taken over from Altay Bayindir, who played six matches at the start of the season, the Belgian has featured in 25 Premier League games this term. He has conceded 32 goals and kept five clean sheets, producing consistent performances that have helped United climb to third place in the table with 55 points, behind only Arsenal and Manchester City. This solid defensive foundation has further convinced the hierarchy that he is their long-term solution, leaving little room for Onana to reclaim his starting berth.
Transfer interest grows for former Inter star
Representatives for Onana are expected to hold formal talks with United this month, with a permanent or loan departure deemed the most likely outcome. The club would hope to recoup a significant portion of the £47m they originally paid Inter in 2023. Trabzonspor are keen to keep him, whilst Turkish rivals Besiktas have also shown concrete interest. Monaco, who were quoted a fee of £30m last summer, may return with another bid, and Saudi Arabia remains an active option following previous links to Neom. Meanwhile, Bayindir is also expected to depart after seeing a January move rejected.
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What the future holds for the goalkeeping department
Looking ahead, United must urgently secure suitable buyers for both Onana and Bayindir to finalise their definitive goalkeeping restructure. With Tom Heaton widely expected to sign a one-year extension to mentor Lammens, the club have established a clear operational vision. The upcoming summer transfer window will heavily test their execution.