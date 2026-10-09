‘It doesn’t bring the feeling’ - Man Utd manager Michael Carrick breaks silence on Man City financial scandal and potential retrospective medals

Speaking to the media, Carrick was asked whether he would gladly accept winners' medals if City's appeal is ultimately unsuccessful and they are stripped of their historical titles.

"I think at the moment, as it's still not finalised, I think I'll hold that one until later on," Carrick explained, as quoted by ESPN. "I think regardless of anything, a medal anyway, in any sport in history, I think the later on you get the medal, and it's proven at different times.

"It's the moment that you strive for - to win and achieve in that moment - so the medal here or there, not getting blasé about it, but that doesn't bring the feeling of when you initially win or you don't win. That's essentially what we're all in it for. Certainly I've got my own questions about it, you know, it's affected me personally in different ways over a period of time."