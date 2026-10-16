Man Utd losing JJ Gabriel ‘ego’ battle as 16-year-old wonderkid heads for the exits but Premier League title winner insists Red Devils still boast global ‘appeal’

Are United still a big draw or does the Gabriel saga hint at the Red Devils losing some of their mystique? When that question was put to Parker, the Premier League title winner - who was speaking in association with FreeBets - told GOAL: “I believe that appeal is always there because I always think if you're going to go and achieve something, you're going to win something and go to Manchester United because you know when you do it, you know it's massive and everyone in the world knows it, knows all about it, knows about the club, know what they're achieving and they know about you and there's no better place to go. They definitely haven't lost their appeal.

“At the moment, when people talk about United they talk about what's happening upstairs, which is embarrassing for the club. So that's what people see and it’s a problem, that side of it.

“Do people look at that before they sign? A good agent will, regardless of how much he's going to make from it. He will look at it for his client and say, ‘I don't think the club's in the best place, maybe look at someone else’.

“That player might be desperate just to have it on his CV that he played there. I think [Matheus] Cunha was down that road, the way he was, he couldn't get there quick enough and that's why you'll be loved because of that and when he plays, you can see it in him. Sometimes it's wrong what he does, but you understand where he is. But you put him in a main United side that's competing, you'd have him there all day long because you know what you're going to get from him and that's what United is about.

“It's a level of consistency for every single game because every single game is different. You have to win the battle before you can win the war, especially away from home. That's what they've got to contend with and that's the way the club's always been, but the difference is that the club are nowhere near as prepared for those situations as they were a few years ago with Sir Alex. The club hasn't really been there.

“No one's going to say it anymore because I think everyone's got a little bit more sensible. If you get rid of Michael Carrick and someone comes out and says they need to get in a world-class manager, you've got to stop them and say they've had at least two already in [Jose] Mourinho and LvG [Louis van Gaal], and even they found the problems.

“It wasn’t always about the dressing room, it was what was happening above. So I think you have to get it right, get your initiative right and what the plan is, the line you're going to go down. They haven't done it.”