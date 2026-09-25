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‘Don’t do something silly’ - JJ Gabriel told future questions he must ask as Barcelona-linked 15-year-old wonderkid forces shock Man Utd exit
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'Kid Messi' Gabriel wants out of Man Utd
Teen sensation Gabriel has been billed as one of the hottest prospects in English football for some time. He has already spent time in the academy systems at Chelsea, Arsenal and West Ham, before heading to Old Trafford in 2022.
He has earned the nickname ‘Kid Messi’, due to the technical ability that he possesses as a goal-getting forward, and has represented England up to U17 level. Michael Carrick handed him a senior bow with United in a pre-season friendly clash with Atletico Madrid during the summer of 2026.
Gabriel had been prevented from figuring for the Red Devils’ first team last season by Premier League regulations. The expectation was that a breakthrough would be made this term in either top-flight or domestic cup competition.
The Enfield-born youngster has, ahead of turning 16 on October 6, seemingly grown tired of waiting for that day to come. He has stunned those at the so-called ‘Theatre of Dreams’ by stating a desire to take on a new challenge elsewhere.
Heavyweight teams in England, alongside La Liga giants Barcelona and Real Madrid, have been credited with interest. It remains to be seen where he ends up and whether true potential will ever fully be unlocked - with there clearly still plenty of hurdles for him to clear.
Wonderkid Gabriel still waiting on competitive debut
Asked if too much pressure has been lumped onto the shoulders of a player making more headlines than many of those with infinitely more experience, ex-England international Heskey - who was speaking in association with the Chase football coaching programme that is providing free access to coaching qualifications for people from low-income backgrounds across the UK - told GOAL: “I think, yeah, at 15, you just want him to enjoy himself and go and play. Because you never know what's going to happen down the line.
“He's soon to be 16. You've got potentially a massive career ahead of you. You don't want to do something silly. Look, he's got his people that are taking care of him. I believe that they know the best route for him.
“His route is, can I play first-team football? And where is the best place for me to play first-team football consistently and get the best out of myself in the system that they play? Whether it be at Man United, whether it be wherever, I think they said Barcelona, Real or whoever it may be, it's how you get into that first team.
“If you believe that at 16 your role is to go to Real Madrid and you'll get first-team football, well, we'll take our hat off to you. But you've still got to go and do it. Because no-one's going to be looking back at you and saying, ‘19, 20, and you've made five appearances, yeah, it's the right move’. No, you've got to be playing first-team football.”
- Chase
Arsenal gave Dowman his debut at the age of 15
Gabriel is not the only hot-shot to be generating buzz in the English game, with Max Dowman - who made his bow at 15 - doing likewise at Arsenal. He has already earned favour with the Premier League title holders, opening his senior goal account in the process.
Asked if the Gunners should be held up by Gabriel and United as a source of inspiration, Heskey added: “I think that is one blueprint for him. I think Dowman is a little bit different. I think Dowman is a child, but he's got a man's body. So he could actually play more, I think.
“But that's a way of bleeding them in and making them a first-team regular. He's a fantastic player, Dowman. I've watched him several times. He's played with my son a few times and he's a standout player. Not one week, he's standout every single game. So a little bit different to JJ, but they're both fantastic players.”
Liverpool teenager Ngumoha in senior England squad
Heskey recently visited St George’s Park with Chase to discuss how the impact of England’s semi-final run at the 2026 World Cup is inspiring a new generation to consider football coaching as a career.
The Chase football coaching programme is providing an avenue for more people to get into football coaching by offering fully funded access to introductory coaching qualifications and professional coaching bursaries for people from low-income backgrounds across the UK.
The man currently calling the shots with England is Thomas Tuchel. He has found no place for Dowman in his latest squad, but does have 18-year-old Liverpool winger Rio Ngumoha at his disposal.
Former Reds striker Heskey said of the battle for recognition being taken in by highly-rated teenagers: “Different positions, though. And different types of players. I think Dowman, you give him freedom. You just let him roam and don't lock him into a position.
“I think Rio's locked into, he loves the left wing. Or right wing, you've seen him play with Liverpool right wing. And he's more of a dribbler and someone who entertains in that sense. Whereas Dowman will get you goals and he's more about the end product.”
Coaches at the highest level face plenty of challenges
England, with Ngumoha pushing to earn his second cap - having figured in a pre-World Cup friendly date with New Zealand - will be in UEFA Nations League action on Saturday when facing Spain - who have 19-year-old Barcelona superstar Lamine Yamal in their ranks - at Wembley Stadium.
For more information about the Chase football coaching programme, visit: Chase football coaching programme https://www.chase.co.uk/gb/en/chase-football-coaching-programme/
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