Man Utd's four summer transfer priorities revealed with long-time servant possibly set to follow Casemiro through exit

Interim head coach Michael Carrick has addressed the looming exit of Casemiro, who announced in January that he will leave at the end of his contract. Despite the Brazilian’s recent goalscoring form, Carrick dismissed any hope of a U-turn. "The fact that it was decided makes things a little bit easier and everyone understands the situation, really," Carrick explained. "The impact he has had has been terrific, certainly, since I’ve been here and working with him. And he’s influence within the team and big moments and goals. Players come and go. Some are bigger, some are maybe more important than others at different times. But I don’t think it’s ever really about replacing like for like. I think you can go in different directions. You understand what the balance of the squad will need, whether that’s on the pitch, off the pitch, leadership, positionally. There’s all sorts of different things going into it. Case has done some really, really good things, and certainly since I’ve been here, he’s been an absolute pleasure to work with."