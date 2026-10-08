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Bayer 04 Leverkusen v Sevilla FC - Pre-Season FriendlyGetty Images Sport
Yosua Arya

Man Utd rival Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen starlet Christian Kofane as transfer race intensifies

Transfers
Manchester United
C. Kofane
Arsenal
Bayer Leverkusen
Bundesliga
Premier League

Manchester United have reportedly entered the high-profile race alongside Arsenal to sign highly-rated Bayer Leverkusen forward Christian Kofane. Contract extension talks between the German side and the player have stalled, giving several Premier League clubs renewed hope of securing his signature.

  • Premier League giants enter transfer scramble

    United have emerged as the latest Premier League club interested in signing Leverkusen forward Kofane. SportBildreports that the Old Trafford club has joined the race for the 20-year-old striker. Arsenal are also in the hunt for the Cameroon international alongside long-term suitors across Europe. The intense interest comes as top sides look to bolster their attacking options with young talent.

    Kofane has attracted attention across the continent following an impressive breakthrough period. His potential availability has alerted several major clubs seeking a physical centre-forward.

  • Arsenal FC v Bayer 04 Leverkusen - UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Round of 16 Second LegGetty Images Sport

    Stalled contract talks spark transfer hope

    The most intriguing angle surrounding Kofane’s future involves his current situation in Germany. Reports state that talks over a contract extension at Leverkusen have stalled, offering fresh hope to interested suitors.

    Aston Villa, Newcastle United and Everton were all pursuing the striker over the summer. However, the list of admirers extends well beyond England's top flight. Speaking to Daily Arsenal in April last year, Kofane's agent Eric Depolo revealed that Arsenal were "certainly keen" on the forward. Depolo added that Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Chelsea were also tracking his client's progress.

  • An incredible rise to European football

    Kofane’s swift ascent in European football has been remarkable. Albacete signed the forward from Cameroonian academy AS Nylon in November 2024 before he made his professional debut in Spain in January 2025.

    After scoring eight goals in the Segunda Division, Leverkusen quickly snapped him up in the summer of 2025. The 6ft 2in striker immediately integrated into the squad. In his first season with Leverkusen, Kofane played 44 times in all competitions, including 11 Champions League appearances. Although he scored seven goals, his physical profile and work rate caught the eye of Premier League scouts.

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    What's next for Kofane?

    With his contract set to expire in 2029 and contract discussions in Germany yet to be concluded, Kofane's long-term future remains uncertain. Interested clubs will be monitoring developments closely as the next transfer windows approach.

    A potential move to the Premier League in 2027 would mark the latest milestone in Kofane's rapid rise. For now, Leverkusen will aim to resolve the contract stalemate. However, with United and Arsenal watching intently, a blockbuster move could soon be on the horizon.