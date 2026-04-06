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Ameé Ruszkai

Man City women's player ratings vs Birmingham: Khadija Shaw's strike sets up blockbuster FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea

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Khadija Shaw's early strike helped Manchester City set up a blockbuster FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea, as the Women's Super League leaders defeated second-tier table-toppers Birmingham 1-0 on Monday evening. The Cityzens had never lost to lower-tier opposition in the competition and while their in-form hosts gave a good account of themselves, when Shaw broke the deadlock after just eight minutes, that record rarely looked in danger of changing.

That's not to say Birmingham didn't play well. Coming into the fixture with five wins in their last six outings, Blues pressed high and made their visitors look shaky at the back, albeit without creating any clear cut chances. Despite those positives, though, it was City who took the lead, as Shaw latched onto Iman Beney's superb pass to net her 21st goal of the season, in her 27th game.

The WSL leaders had a flurry of chances to add to that lead but just couldn't quite find the clinical touch Shaw had showcased so excellently to break the deadlock. Lauren Hemp fired a volley from close range just off target, Laura Coombs watched a header from a Hemp cross bounce wide and Aoba Fujino hit a tame effort straight at Lucy Thomas, all before Shaw came the closest to doubling the advantage when she hit the post with a deflected strike.

While it remained 1-0, there was always a feeling those missed opportunities could come back to bite the Manchester side, particularly as Birmingham remained positive, built up well in possession and continued to trouble their opponents' back line with their pressing. But the Blues just couldn't convert that into any serious chances, ending the game with their heads held high, albeit without a shot on target. 

City did make a late push for a second, aided by the impact from the bench, with Yui Hasegawa forcing Thomas into two great saves before Rebecca Knaak watched a header cannon back out off the crossbar. Yet, a greater lead wouldn't be necessary. The WSL champions-elect were able to see the game out and eliminate the second-tier leaders, to set up a mouthwatering FA Cup semi-final clash with Chelsea, who beat Tottenham earlier in the day, next month.

GOAL rates Man City's players from St. Andrew's...

  • Goalkeeper & Defence

    Khiara Keating (7/10):

    Started a little iffy but grew in confidence as the game progressed and regularly timed her interventions well to thwart Birmingham. 

    Iman Beney (7/10):

    Played the delightful pass for Shaw's opening goal, that the highlight of a solid outing.

    Jade Rose (7/10):

    Great in possession and rarely beaten in her duels to ensure City's defence wasn't breached despite some shaky moments.

    Alex Greenwood (6/10):

    Surprisingly sloppy on the ball at times for a player of her calibre.

    Leila Ouahabi (6/10):

    Defended relatively well but was often wasteful with her final product.

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    Midfield

    Sam Coffey (7/10):

    Took up the deeper role in midfield, regularly dropping deep to pick the ball up off the defence and progress City up the pitch. Was accurate in possession and did well to win a lot of duels.

    Yui Hasegawa (8/10):

    Moved the ball well, got stuck in out of possession and twice came close to finding a second for City when she brought some great late saves out of Thomas.

    Laura Coombs (6/10):

    Struggled to win many duels but was good on the ball and lively with her runs from deep, to get involved regularly in attacks.

  • Attack

    Aoba Fujino (6/10):

    Drifted in and out of the game, with some good moments balanced out by some quiet spells.

    Khadija Shaw (8/10):

    Took her one big chance brilliantly and came close to a brace when a good effort was deflected onto the post. Was an asset when defending set pieces, too.

    Lauren Hemp (8/10):

    Lively throughout, delivering some great crosses to create chances and getting in good positions herself. Brought tons of energy to the press as well.

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  • Birmingham City v Manchester City - Adobe Women's FA Cup Quarter FinalGetty Images Sport

    Subs & Manager

    Kerolin (6/10):

    Had plenty of time to influence the game but struggled to get on the ball much, though she did create a great late chance for Hasegawa.

    Mary Fowler (7/10):

    Didn't see much of the ball either but made an impact when she did with several nice touches and a positive approach.

    Kerstin Casparij (6/10):

    Had a couple of sloppy moments in possession but settled down to help City see the game out. 

    Rebecca Knaak (N/A):

    A late introduction as City saw the game out. Unlucky not to score with a brilliant header in the closing moments that hit the bar. 

    Andree Jeglertz (7/10):

    Managed to get the balance right with his rotation to rest a few players while avoiding any shock defeat. Used his bench well to ensure his team saw the win out, too.

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