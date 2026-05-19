Man City player ratings vs Bournemouth: The title race is over! Pep Guardiola's perfect farewell goes up in smoke as Antoine Semenyo struggles in draw that hands Arsenal the Premier League trophy

However, the visitors never looked entirely comfortable, perhaps distracted by the media frenzy caused by the news that the Catalan is to bring the curtain down on his 10-year tenure at the Etihad, or maybe just drained by their efforts in Saturday’s FA Cup final win over Chelsea. Whatever the truth, they were miles off their usual pace in the first half and fell behind to a stunning strike from Eli Junior Kroupi six minutes before the break.

Pep Guardiola tried to switch things up shortly after half-time, by taking off Semenyo, who endured a dismal return to his old stomping ground, the surprisingly subdued Bernardo, and the desperately disappointing Mateo Kovacic, but none of their replacements made any kind of impact on the game.

Indeed, Bournemouth should have actually won the game, but they squandered a succession of gilt-edged opportunities to do so before Haaland whipped home a wonderful injury-time strike after a goal-mouth scramble. Of course, it was all a case of too little, too late for City, who now face an uncertain future without their iconic leader.

Below, GOAL rates all of the City players on show on a devastating night at Dean Court...



