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Man City BLOCK Erling Haaland questions as club intervenes during interview over 114 Premier League charges
Broadcaster blocked from probing financial charges
Viaplay was reportedly barred from interviewing Haaland about Manchester City's financial rule breaches ahead of their upcoming fixture against Liverpool. The Norwegian international had been scheduled for a rare media appearance following the international break to preview the high-profile match, but questions concerning the off-pitch controversy were strictly prohibited.
According to Viaplay sports director Kristian Oma, speaking to Norwegian outlet VG, the broadcaster informed both Premier League studios and the Etihad giants in advance of their intention to discuss the verdict. However, the request was turned down, with Oma noting that no Premier League club permitted inquiries on the matter prior to the weekend fixtures.
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Haaland and Maresca call for unity amid legal battle
In a separate conversation, Haaland directed his focus toward the traveling supporters, urging the squad and fans to remain unified despite external distractions. Addressing the fans heading to Anfield, the striker stated: "I think they are gonna have a good time. We have to stick together, we have to stay with each other, and we have to stay positive."
Emphasising a constructive mindset ahead of the contest, the forward added: "No matter what happens in life, we always have to have a smile. We have to stay positive, look ahead and try to win football games and try to enjoy the situation and win the game. We have to stick together, and we have to spread the love to each other. So yeah, stick together, enjoy the ride and smile."
Meanwhile, City manager Enzo Maresca addressed the situation during his Friday press conference, expressing full confidence in the hierarchy as the club prepares its appeal. Addressing the media, Maresca said: "I understand the reason why most of you are here. The only thing I can say is there is a process ongoing and in this moment I completely trust the club."
Reflecting on his commitment to the project, the manager added: "I trust the club because I trust the people. It's the reason I joined the club. There is not another club in the world I would like to be at. I am happy and proud to be here."
Independent commission verdict and ongoing appeal
The media restriction follows an independent commission finding Manchester City guilty of 114 breaches of Premier League financial rules. The club has launched an appeal against the decision, keeping the legal outcome unresolved.
The ongoing legal proceedings have added further friction to an already intense rivalry between City and Liverpool. While off-field scrutiny remains heavy, management and players continue to publicly project confidence in the appeal process.
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High-stakes clash at Anfield awaits
Manchester City now turn their attention back to the pitch as they prepare for a crucial Premier League battle at Anfield against Liverpool. With media restrictions enforced around the legal dispute, the squad aims to maintain positivity and secure three points on the road.
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