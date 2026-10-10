Gary Neville warns of 'absolute uproar' if Man City appeal drags on as Man Utd legend demands TRIPLE punishments

Beyond the timeline, Neville outlined exactly how he feels the Manchester outfit should be disciplined if the guilty verdict is upheld. He called for a devastating combination of sanctions, pointing specifically to boardroom accountability and historical honours.

“I think the owners should go, the titles should be stripped for the relevant period, and there should be a multi-year points punishment," he declared. "The owners and executives are going to struggle to remain in place if the same test that I have to follow as a director and owner is applied consistently."

Despite his firm stance, Neville dismissed the idea of plunging City down the English football pyramid. “I’m not particularly fixated on relegating Manchester City to League One or League Two. I want the club to return to the Premier League. I was speaking to a City fan this morning who said supporters are going to wear retro kits on Sunday to show that they love the club and would go back to where they were if they had to. If that is what they do, good luck to them."

He conceded, however, that forcing an ownership change would send shockwaves far beyond the pitch: “But I can understand why the Premier League, politicians and regulators are concerned about the impact of removing the owners. For the club, the city and the east side of Manchester, the economic consequences would be enormous. That is the context, even though I have been clear about the punishment I think should happen.”



