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Luis Enrique maps out retirement date as PSG boss prepares to sign long-term contract extension
Retirement plans for the Spaniard
Despite his continued success at the highest level of European football, Enrique has suggested that he does not intend to remain in the dugout well into his senior years. The former Barcelona and Spain boss, currently 56, has set a clear expiration date for his coaching career, citing a desire to avoid being a "grandfather" on the touchline.
"I don't want to be a grandfather who coaches. I don't want to be that. I think that beyond 60... In fact, I tease my brother Felipe by telling him: 'I'm going to have to retire before you.' He is a year younger than me, he is 55, and he will retire at 61... so do the math," he told La Nueva Espana. This puts his likely departure from the game in 2030, coinciding with the end of his proposed new contract.
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Long-term commitment at PSG
The news of his retirement timeline comes at a time when PSG are moving to secure their manager's services for the long haul. Reports indicate that Enrique is set to sign an extension that would keep him at the Parc des Princes until June 2030. Since arriving, he has modernised the club's approach, moving away from a reliance on individual superstars toward a more cohesive tactical identity.
The hierarchy in Paris is understood to be delighted with his work, particularly after he secured three consecutive Ligue 1 titles and the club's first-ever Champions League trophy in the 2024-25 campaign. By staying until 2030, Enrique would become the longest-serving manager of the QSI era, providing the consistency that the French champions have long craved.
Mentality shift in the dressing room
Enrique’s impact has been felt most strongly within the squad, where players have bought into his collective philosophy. This cultural transformation has been a cornerstone of PSG's recent dominance, with the team shedding its reputation for fragility in big European moments in favour of a more resilient, family-oriented atmosphere.
Right-back Achraf Hakimi recently credited the coach for this change, stating: "He has changed everything at PSG, everyone has changed their mentality: now we are a team, we play for each other, we run for each other, we are a family."
This unity has been vital as the club prepares for another major continental final, proving that Enrique’s methods have resonated deeply with the current group of players.
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Preparing for the Arsenal showdown
The immediate focus for the PSG boss remains the upcoming Champions League final against Arsenal in Budapest. Reflecting on the pressure of such an occasion, Enrique noted that while the weight of expectation was heavy during last year's triumph over Inter, the team is now better equipped to handle the stresses of the big stage.
"I think last year there was more pressure. The fact of never having won it for the club and for the fans represented a lot. It was positive pressure... but it could drown you. The bear hug that kills you (laughs). This year we feel better. If we play football under too much pressure, we are not going to play football," he concluded. With a contract extension on the horizon, the Spaniard looks poised to lead PSG into a new golden era before his eventual exit.