Luis Enrique challenges PSG to match Real Madrid's Champions League threepeat record as he insists there is 'no reason to stop'

Achieving domestic and European supremacy over the past two seasons has done nothing to blunt Enrique's ambition, even as his side prepare for a gruelling schedule against Manchester City and his former club, Barcelona, whom he guided to Champions League glory in 2015.

Detailing his squad's extra motivation to emulate Real's rare feat, the Spanish coach told the club's official website: "We've won it [Champions League] twice in a row, but that's no reason to stop. We're built to play in the Champions League. We have an extra incentive: to try and achieve something that only Real Madrid has managed to do so far. It's a special goal."

Discussing the fierce competition posed by fellow title contenders, he added: "These [Man City and Barcelona] are two teams that love winning the Champions League, who have already won it and who are among the favourites. There are six, seven or eight teams capable of winning this Champions League. We're one of them, but it'll be tough and we're not the clear favourites."