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Champions League
team-logoManchester City
Etihad Stadium
team-logoParis Saint-Germain
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Manchester City vs Paris Saint Germain UEFA Champions League preview: Everything you need to know

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain
Champions League
TV Guide & Streaming
Manchester City
Paris Saint-Germain

Comprehensive match preview of Manchester City F.C. vs Paris Saint-Germain F.C. in the UEFA Champions League. We break down latest domestic results, team form, and key storylines ahead of this Wednesday night Matchday 2 blockbuster at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester.

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain: Match details

crest
Champions League - Game Week 2
Etihad Stadium

Manchester City F.C. and Paris Saint-Germain F.C. will kick-off on 14 October 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

Heavyweight European clash in Manchester

Manchester City return to the Etihad Stadium to host French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League regular season phase. Coming off emphatic domestic performances over the weekend, Enzo Maresca's City side aim to leverage home advantage and establish early dominance at the top of the Champions League standings. For Luis Enrique's PSG, travelling to North West England presents a stern test of tactical discipline against one of the tournament favourites.

Liverpool v Manchester City - Premier League 2026/27Getty Images

The Cityzens' three-goal blitz sinks Liverpool at Anfield

Manchester City enter Wednesday night brimming with momentum after delivering a masterclass 3–0 away victory over Liverpool at Anfield on October 11. Following a goalless opening half, Erling Haaland broke the deadlock in the 65th minute before second-half strikes from Jérémy Doku (68') and Rayan Cherki (78') sealed a comprehensive Premier League win. Supported by dynamic creative link-up between Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo, and Enzo Fernández, City carry formidable attacking form into European action.

FBL-FRA-LIGUE1-PSG-LE MANSGetty Images

Les Parisiens' second-half surge claims Le Mans points

PSG travel to Manchester following a 3–1 home victory over Le Mans FC in Ligue 1 on October 10. After Lucas Beraldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot, substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and midfielder Maghnes Akliouche added second-half goals to secure three points. Driven by midfield dictation from João Neves and Vitinha alongside wide threats Ferran Torres and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, PSG possess lethal transition power to challenge City's backline.

Etihad showdown

Tactically, Wednesday's clash offers an elite battle between Enzo Maresca's tactical setup and Luis Enrique's high-tempo pressing structure. Manchester City will look to control central tempo through Enzo Fernández and Elliot Anderson while releasing Rayan Cherki and Jérémy Doku to feed Erling Haaland. Meanwhile, PSG will rely on central stability from Illia Zabarnyi and Lucas Hernández to absorb pressure and ignite rapid counter-attacks through Achraf Hakimi and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. With crucial Champions League phase points on the line, Wednesday's blockbuster promises top-tier European drama from kickoff.

Team news & squads

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain Probable lineups

4-2-3-1
Manchester City crest
Manchester City
MCI
Formation
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4-3-3
G. DonnarummaG. DonnarummaM. NunesM. NunesJ. GvardiolJ. GvardiolM. GuehiM. GuehiR. DiasR. DiasP. FodenP. FodenE. FernandezE. FernandezR. CherkiR. CherkiA. BouaddiA. BouaddiA. SemenyoA. SemenyoE. HaalandE. HaalandM. SafonovM. SafonovI. ZabarnyiI. ZabarnyiA. HakimiA. HakimiL. BeraldoL. BeraldoW. PachoW. PachoVitinhaVitinhaD. FernandezD. FernandezF. RuizF. RuizF. TorresF. TorresK. KvaratskheliaK. KvaratskheliaM. AklioucheM. Akliouche
Paris Saint-Germain crest
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4-2-3-1
Manchester City

Starting XI

Paris Saint-Germain

Manager

  • E. Maresca
  • Luis Enrique

Enzo Maresca is sweating on the fitness of Erling Haaland after the striker was substituted during Norway's Nations League match against Portugal, and updates on his availability are expected closer to kick-off. No further injury or suspension information has been confirmed for City at this stage, and the probable starting lineup will be added when available.

For PSG, Luis Enrique has not confirmed his lineup or flagged any specific absences. Full team news for the visitors will be updated as information becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

MCI

MCI - Form

POR
W0-2
MUN
W0-1
NOR
W5-0
SUN
W5-3
LIV
W0-3
Goal Scored (Conceded)
16/3
Games over 2.5 goals
3/5
Both teams scored
1/5
PSG

PSG - Form

ASM
L1-2
SLB
W6-1
B29
W0-1
OM
W1-2
LEM
W3-1
Goal Scored (Conceded)
13/5
Games over 2.5 goals
4/5
Both teams scored
4/5

Manchester City have won all five of their most recent matches, recording victories in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and Champions League. Their last outing ended in a 5-3 Premier League win over Sunderland, and they also put five past Norwich City in the Carabao Cup. Across those five games, City scored 13 goals and conceded four, with a 0-2 Champions League win at FC Porto among the results.

PSG's last five matches produced three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 6-1 Champions League victory over Slovan Bratislava, though a 1-2 Ligue 1 home defeat to Monaco sits just before that. Luis Enrique's side scored 12 goals across those five matches and conceded six, with a 2-2 draw against Lille also part of the recent run.

Head-to-Head Record

Head to Head

Manchester CityDrawParis Saint-Germain
3
0
2
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
4
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
Champions League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
FT
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
2
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
0
FT
Champions League
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
0
FT
Champions League
Paris Saint-Germain badge
Paris Saint-Germain
PSG
1
Manchester City badge
Manchester City
MCI
2
FT
8Goals Scored8
Games over 2.5 goals3/5
Both teams scored3/5

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2025, when PSG beat Manchester City 4-2 in Paris in the Champions League. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, City have won three times to PSG's two, with all five matches taking place in the Champions League. Those five games have produced 19 goals in total.

Standings

#PWDLFA+/-PTSForm
1
Paris Saint-GermainParis Saint-GermainPSG
110061+53
W
2
Bayern MunichBayern MunichFCB
110050+53
W
3
BarcelonaBarcelonaBAR
110051+43
W
4
Manchester UnitedManchester UnitedMUN
110040+43
W
5
ComoComoCOM
110041+33
W
6
VfB StuttgartVfB StuttgartVFB
110031+23
W
6
Sporting CPSporting CPSCP
110031+23
W
8
Manchester CityManchester CityMCI
110020+23
W
9
LensLensRCL
110032+13
W
9
Real BetisReal BetisBET
110032+13
W
9
Aston VillaAston VillaAVL
110032+13
W
12
Borussia DortmundBorussia DortmundBVB
110032+13
W
13
Real MadridReal MadridRMA
110021+13
W
13
LiverpoolLiverpoolLIV
110021+13
W
15
ArsenalArsenalARS
110010+13
W
16
AEK AthensAEK AthensAEK
110010+13
W
17
RomaRomaROM
10101101
D
17
Shakhtar DonetskShakhtar DonetskSHK
10101101
D
19
PSV EindhovenPSV EindhovenPSV
10101101
D
19
FenerbahceFenerbahceFB
10101101
D
21
VillarrealVillarrealVIL
100123-10
L
22
Club BruggeClub BruggeCLB
100123-10
L
22
Slavia PragueSlavia PragueSLP
100123-10
L
22
LilleLilleLIL
100123-10
L
25
InterInterINT
100112-10
L
25
Atletico MadridAtletico MadridATM
100112-10
L
27
LASKLASKLAS
100101-10
L
27
SSC NapoliSSC NapoliNAP
100101-10
L
29
GalatasarayGalatasarayGAL
100113-20
L
29
VikingVikingVIK
100113-20
L
31
FC PortoFC PortoPOR
100102-20
L
32
RB LeipzigRB LeipzigRBL
100114-30
L
33
FeyenoordFeyenoordFEY
100115-40
L
34
Sabah FKSabah FKSAB
100104-40
L
35
Slovan BratislavaSlovan BratislavaSLB
100116-50
L
36
Bodoe/GlimtBodoe/GlimtBOD
100105-50
L
Qualification to 1/8 finals

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