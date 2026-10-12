Manchester City vs Paris Saint Germain UEFA Champions League preview: Everything you need to know

Manchester City vs Paris Saint-Germain: Match details

Champions League - Game Week 2 14 Oct 2026 - 15:00 Etihad Stadium

Manchester City F.C. and Paris Saint-Germain F.C. will kick-off on 14 October 2026 at 19:00 GMT (3:00 PM EST / 20:00 BST / 21:00 SAST).

Heavyweight European clash in Manchester

Manchester City return to the Etihad Stadium to host French champions Paris Saint-Germain on Matchday 2 of the 2026/27 UEFA Champions League regular season phase. Coming off emphatic domestic performances over the weekend, Enzo Maresca's City side aim to leverage home advantage and establish early dominance at the top of the Champions League standings. For Luis Enrique's PSG, travelling to North West England presents a stern test of tactical discipline against one of the tournament favourites.

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The Cityzens' three-goal blitz sinks Liverpool at Anfield

Manchester City enter Wednesday night brimming with momentum after delivering a masterclass 3–0 away victory over Liverpool at Anfield on October 11. Following a goalless opening half, Erling Haaland broke the deadlock in the 65th minute before second-half strikes from Jérémy Doku (68') and Rayan Cherki (78') sealed a comprehensive Premier League win. Supported by dynamic creative link-up between Rayan Cherki, Antoine Semenyo, and Enzo Fernández, City carry formidable attacking form into European action.

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Les Parisiens' second-half surge claims Le Mans points

PSG travel to Manchester following a 3–1 home victory over Le Mans FC in Ligue 1 on October 10. After Lucas Beraldo opened the scoring from the penalty spot, substitute Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and midfielder Maghnes Akliouche added second-half goals to secure three points. Driven by midfield dictation from João Neves and Vitinha alongside wide threats Ferran Torres and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, PSG possess lethal transition power to challenge City's backline.

Etihad showdown

Tactically, Wednesday's clash offers an elite battle between Enzo Maresca's tactical setup and Luis Enrique's high-tempo pressing structure. Manchester City will look to control central tempo through Enzo Fernández and Elliot Anderson while releasing Rayan Cherki and Jérémy Doku to feed Erling Haaland. Meanwhile, PSG will rely on central stability from Illia Zabarnyi and Lucas Hernández to absorb pressure and ignite rapid counter-attacks through Achraf Hakimi and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia. With crucial Champions League phase points on the line, Wednesday's blockbuster promises top-tier European drama from kickoff.

Team news & squads

Enzo Maresca is sweating on the fitness of Erling Haaland after the striker was substituted during Norway's Nations League match against Portugal, and updates on his availability are expected closer to kick-off. No further injury or suspension information has been confirmed for City at this stage, and the probable starting lineup will be added when available.

For PSG, Luis Enrique has not confirmed his lineup or flagged any specific absences. Full team news for the visitors will be updated as information becomes available ahead of the match.

Form

Manchester City have won all five of their most recent matches, recording victories in the Premier League, Carabao Cup, and Champions League. Their last outing ended in a 5-3 Premier League win over Sunderland, and they also put five past Norwich City in the Carabao Cup. Across those five games, City scored 13 goals and conceded four, with a 0-2 Champions League win at FC Porto among the results.

PSG's last five matches produced three wins, one draw, and one defeat. Their most recent result was a 6-1 Champions League victory over Slovan Bratislava, though a 1-2 Ligue 1 home defeat to Monaco sits just before that. Luis Enrique's side scored 12 goals across those five matches and conceded six, with a 2-2 draw against Lille also part of the recent run.

Head-to-Head Record

The most recent meeting between these clubs came in January 2025, when PSG beat Manchester City 4-2 in Paris in the Champions League. Across the last five head-to-head encounters, City have won three times to PSG's two, with all five matches taking place in the Champions League. Those five games have produced 19 goals in total.