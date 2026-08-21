Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
Goal.com
Live£50
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
Spain v Argentina: Final - FIFA World Cup 2026Getty Images Sport
Adhe Makayasa

Luis de la Fuente set for bumper new Spain contract after World Cup glory as RFEF eye 2030 extension

L. de la Fuente
Spain
World Cup

The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) is preparing a lucrative new contract extension for head coach Luis de la Fuente following their historic 2026 World Cup triumph. The governing body intends to extend his existing deal, which runs until 2028, to keep him in charge through the 2030 tournament, which Spain will co-host alongside Portugal and Morocco.

  • Federation chiefs plan reward

    The Royal Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) has formally initiated contract extension talks with De la Fuente following his historic triumph in guiding La Roja to their second World Cup title. The 65-year-old manager is currently under contract until 2028 after agreeing fresh terms shortly after a change in federation leadership. Spanish football's governing body is now determined to secure the head coach's long-term commitment through to the 2030 tournament on home soil.

    • Advertisement
  • Luis de la Fuente Spain 2025Getty

    President confirms ongoing negotiations

    RFEF president Rafael Louzan insisted that extending De la Fuente's stay is a fitting reward for his dedication, humility, and leadership across all levels of the national team setup.

    Speaking in an interview with Radio Nacional de Espana (RNE), Louzan explained: "I think it is something Luis deserves and we are working on it. We are going to work on it now, and in fact we are already doing so, to extend his contract, which currently runs until 2028, so that we can take it beyond or around 2030 because he has to be part of it."

    Louzan added: "His simplicity and his ability to work have led us to achieve this success, together with an unforgettable group of players with this Spanish national team."

  • Joint hosting ambition builds

    Securing De la Fuente's future coincides with Spain's push to host the 2030 World Cup final as part of their joint tournament staging with Portugal and Morocco. The federation believes holding both the men's and women's world crowns strengthens the nation's case to stage the showpiece fixture.

    On the final's venue, Louzan stated: "It would be difficult to understand any outcome other than Spain hosting the final of that great World Cup."

    • ENJOYED THIS STORY?

    Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

    Add as preferred source on Google
  • TOPSHOT-FBL-WC-2026-MATCH104-ESP-ARG-FINAL-TROPHYAFP

    Reigning champions prepare defence

    Fresh off conquering the world, Spain must swiftly turn their focus to the next cycle and the defence of their crown. Tying De la Fuente down provides essential tactical stability as he weaves the next crop of young starlets into his winning machine. That continuity will face an immediate examination in the UEFA Nations League next month, with blockbuster clashes against England and Croatia waiting on the horizon.