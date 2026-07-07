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Luis de la Fuente praises 'masterful' Mikel Merino's stoppage-time winner as Spain knock Portugal out with 'complete' World Cup performance
Super subs make the difference
Spain booked their place in the quarter-finals with a performance that De la Fuente described as "very complete," despite the pressure of an all-Iberian clash. Arsenal midfielder Merino emerged as the hero, finishing after a brilliant assist from Ferran Torres to send Cristiano Ronaldo and Portugal home.
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Special bond with match-winner Merino
Speaking in his post-match interviews, the Spain coach emphasised that his depth was the key to victory. "It was truly a fantastic game, a final before the final, and, as expected, we suffered until the very end," the 65-year-old said. "We played a very complete game, and the most important players are those who come off the bench. I told [Merino] to play as always, to support in midfield and attack, we were thinking of giving them a bit of more rhythm to face extra time. The players' contribution has been masterful."
De la Fuente’s connection with Merino stretches back years through the Spanish youth ranks, making the moment particularly poignant for the manager. He was quick to point out that the midfielder's reliability is exactly why he is trusted in the biggest moments of the competition.
"I'm very happy for him," the coach added. "I have a great affection for all the players, but with Mikel Merino there's something special because we've known each other for a long time. If necessary, I'd go to pick him up at his house. He's world-class. I want to emphasise the importance of the players who come off the bench. And Mikel never disappoints; he's a safe bet."
Praise for Yamal and Rodri
The manager also touched on the performances of his starting stars, notably Rodri and teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. While some felt the young Barcelona winger found it difficult at times, De la Fuente saw a maturing performance that forced Portugal into defensive struggles.
"I think he played one of his best games; it's a very important day for his growth," he noted. "That Nuno Mendes injury is surely because of the demands he was subjected to by Lamine. He did a spectacular job. He instilled fear. It's one of the best games in Lamine's history... and there's more to come. Because we need him to keep improving." Regarding Rodri, he added: "Rodri is the guiding light of this team. A player with an exceptional presence. He provides balance. He's the best player in the world in his position."
- AFP
Spain ready for the quarter-finals
With heavyweights like Germany, Brazil, and Portugal now out of the tournament, Spain find themselves as one of the firm favorites to go all the way. However, De la Fuente is not concerned with the label of being the team to beat as they prepare for a quarter-final showdown with Belgium in Los Angeles on Friday, following the Red Devils' 4-1 victory over the USMNT.
"We don't care who we face, we're happy to be in the quarter-finals and we're going to give it our all until the end," the coach concluded. "We have many qualities that will make our opponents think we're the team to beat. We have a lot of confidence in ourselves, we are very sure of ourselves, and we'll give our best until the very last moment. Our opponents will have to beat us. I think we have many advantages that will make our opponents think the same way."
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