Louis Saha urges Man Utd to sign 'exciting' Tottenham star to reach 'next level'

Saha believes the current United squad lacks the specific physical profile required to sustain a challenge at the very top of European football. While the club's recruitment has been productive recently, the former striker insists that replacing the departing Casemiro with a more athletic presence is the most urgent task facing the recruitment team this summer.

Speaking to Ozoon, Saha stated: "Central midfield is a must for Manchester United in the transfer market, especially if we don’t keep Casemiro, but still we need better athleticism in midfield.

"We need someone that you feel like is going to be dominant, pretty much all through the pitch, we need a similar style to Declan Rice, a profile that can offer so much and also dominate physically.

"I’d also like to see a new striker at the club, Benjamin Sesko is a top player with big potential but we need another type of striker. Those are the two positions I would focus on.

"We have players in attacking areas and on the wings, defensively we have a lot of options, but Micky van de Ven would be an exciting addition if he is available, he is the calibre of player that can help United to the next level."