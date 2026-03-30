AFP
Louis Saha urges Man Utd to sign 'exciting' Tottenham star to reach 'next level'
Rebuilding for the elite
Following a transformative summer that saw nearly £200m spent on the likes of Benjamin Sesko and Bryan Mbeumo, United have firmly established themselves as Champions League contenders under Carrick. However, Casemiro's impending departure has created a significant gap in the midfield, leading to links with several high-profile Premier League talents like Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson, and Carlos Baleba. Saha, who enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Old Trafford, insists that while the current squad has potential, a £43 million defender from North London is the specific high-calibre addition required to bridge the gap to the very top.
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The need for dominance
Saha believes the current United squad lacks the specific physical profile required to sustain a challenge at the very top of European football. While the club's recruitment has been productive recently, the former striker insists that replacing the departing Casemiro with a more athletic presence is the most urgent task facing the recruitment team this summer.
Speaking to Ozoon, Saha stated: "Central midfield is a must for Manchester United in the transfer market, especially if we don’t keep Casemiro, but still we need better athleticism in midfield.
"We need someone that you feel like is going to be dominant, pretty much all through the pitch, we need a similar style to Declan Rice, a profile that can offer so much and also dominate physically.
"I’d also like to see a new striker at the club, Benjamin Sesko is a top player with big potential but we need another type of striker. Those are the two positions I would focus on.
"We have players in attacking areas and on the wings, defensively we have a lot of options, but Micky van de Ven would be an exciting addition if he is available, he is the calibre of player that can help United to the next level."
A familiar foe
The interest in Van de Ven comes as Tottenham face the grim reality of a relegation battle, currently sitting just one point above the drop zone. The Dutchman has arguably been Spurs' most consistent performer since his move from Wolfsburg, and his track record against United is particularly noteworthy. He has faced the Red Devils six times in all competitions, losing only once. United fans will vividly remember his contribution during the 2024-25 season, where he produced a stunning solo run from his half to assist Brennan Johnson's opener in a 3-0 win at Old Trafford - a display of pace and power that perfectly fits the profile Saha is demanding.
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Defining run-in
Carrick’s side return to action on April 13 against rivals Leeds United, looking to cement their third-place standing and secure the financial windfall of Champions League qualification. This elite European status will be vital if they are to tempt Van de Ven away from Tottenham, especially with the defender still having three years left on his contract. While the Red Devils look to finish strongly, Spurs face a desperate seven-game sprint to avoid the Championship, a factor that could significantly lower the asking price for their prized assets. United's recruitment team will likely be watching closely as they prepare for a summer window that must address the post-Casemiro era.