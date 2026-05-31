‘Not the only name on the table’ - Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard reacts to talk of Andoni Iraola taking over at Anfield following ‘right time’ to sack Arne Slot

In the wake of a seismic shift in the Anfield dugout, club legend Gerrard has identified Iraola as a prime candidate to pick up the pieces. Speaking on TNT Sports, Gerrard admitted that the Spaniard’s work on the south coast has not gone unnoticed. Asked if the 43-year-old would be the right fit, the former captain remarked, “I think potentially, yes. I think he’s done a fabulous job at Bournemouth. I think his style would suit Liverpool.”

However, Gerrard was quick to point out that the vacancy at one of world football's most historic institutions will naturally attract a high calibre of interest. “But let’s not beat around the bush. Liverpool Football Club is an attractive job for a lot of elite managers around the world,” Gerrard added. “So I don’t think he’ll be the only name on the table. But because of the link to Bournemouth and the guys that have come from Bournemouth to Liverpool in terms of board level, they will know him very well.”







