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Mohamed Salah has dig at Arne Slot's playing style as Liverpool hero calls for return of Jurgen Klopp's 'heavy metal' football after Aston Villa thrashing
Salah demands return to Klopp philosophy
The Egyptian king did not hold back in a scathing assessment of Liverpool's current trajectory following their latest setback in the West Midlands. Writing on social media, Salah expressed his frustration after the Reds suffered a heavy defeat at the hands of Aston Villa, suggesting that the team has lost the fear factor that once dominated English and European football.
In a message that appeared to challenge the methods of head coach Slot, Salah wrote: "I have witnessed this club go from doubters to believers, and from believers to champions. It took hard work and I always did everything I could to help the club get there. Nothing makes me prouder than that. Us crumbling to yet another defeat this season was very painful and not what our fans deserve. I want to see Liverpool go back to being the heavy metal attacking team that opponents fear and back to being a team that wins trophies."
- AFP
Anfield identity crisis under Slot
Slot’s tenure has been characterised by a more controlled, possession-based approach compared to the high-intensity chaos of the previous regime. However, with Liverpool struggling to maintain consistency, Salah insists that the club’s core identity should be non-negotiable for anyone entering the building, including the coaching staff.
Salah continued: "That is the football I know how to play and that is the identity that needs to be recovered and kept for good. It cannot be negotiable and everyone that joins this club should adapt to it. Winning some games here and there is not what Liverpool should be about. All teams win games. Liverpool will always be a club that means a great deal to me and to my family. I want to see it succeed for long after I have moved on."
Champions League race goes to the wire
Despite the internal tension regarding the playing style, the immediate focus remains on securing a top-five finish to ensure Champions League qualification. The defeat at Villa Park has left the Reds needing a victory in their final game against Brentford to guarantee their spot in Europe's elite competition for next season.
"As I’ve always said, qualifying to next season’s Champions League is the bare minimum and I will do everything I can to make that happen," Salah added. The forward, who only appeared as a second-half substitute against Villa alongside Florian Wirtz, is set to lead the line at Anfield in what will be his emotional farewell appearance, following his official announcement that he will leave the club at the end of the current season.
- AFP
A historic collapse for Slot's Liverpool
Liverpool's staggering decline under Slot reached a new low at Villa Park, where the Reds suffered their 19th defeat of the season across all competitions. The collapse against Aston Villa marked their 12th Premier League loss of the campaign - an embarrassing milestone that cements this as one of the worst title defences in modern history, with only three previous reigning champions ever losing more games the following year.
Adding to Slot's tactical woes, the Reds conceded four goals in a single league match for the first time in his two-year tenure, pushing their total goals conceded to a dismal 52 - the highest ever recorded by Liverpool in a 38-game Premier League season.