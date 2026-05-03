Liverpool player ratings vs Man Utd: Andy Robertson and Alexis Mac Allister among Reds flops as another standout Dominik Szoboszlai display goes to waste

Arne Slot's side made a dreadful start and found themselves 2-0 down inside 14 minutes. First, Matheus Cunha's deflected effort from the edge of the penalty area spun into the bottom corner before Benjamin Sesko bundled the ball over the line after Freddie Woodman parried Bruno Fernandes' against the Slovenia international.

Liverpool did finally spark into life midway through the half as Gakpo flashed a shot narrowly wide, though they were lucky not to fall further behind when Fernandes was picked out by Bryan Mbeumo, but hit his half-volley the wrong side of the post.

The game only looked to be going one way at half-time, but the visitors were handed a lifeline within two minutes of the restart when Szoboszlai picked up a loose pass from Amad Diallo on the halfway line and preceded to dribble his way up field before slotting the ball into the bottom corner.

That seemed to galvanise the Reds, and they were level shortly after when Senne Lammens gave away possession on the edge of his own box and Szoboszlai fed Gakpo to tap home. Liverpool were suddenly the dominant force, and Lammens showed good reactions after Ibrahima Konate forced the ball goalwards from a free-kick.

United eventually got themselves a foothold, and after Casemiro wasted a great chance when he headed straight at Woodman after being given the freedom of Liverpool's box, Mainoo latched onto a loose ball on the edge of the penalty area and rifled a shot into the bottom corner. Rio Ngumoha came closest to finding an equaliser, but in the end the visitors came up short, meaning they still need four points from their final three games to be sure of Champions League football next season.

GOAL rates Liverpool's players from Old Trafford...