Liverpool announce massive £300m Turkish Airlines shirt sponsor deal as Standard Chartered era ends after 17 years

Ben Latty, Liverpool's chief commercial officer, expressed the significance of the change. "This is a milestone announcement for us and we are delighted to welcome Turkish Airlines as our main club partner from June 2027," Latty said to the club's official website. "The front of the Liverpool shirt holds a special place in the history of our club.

"Turkish Airlines is a globally recognised organisation with an extensive international network, and we look forward to beginning our partnership and building a strong relationship together, with already strong foundations built from those special memories back in 2005."

Latty also took the time to praise the outgoing main sponsor, adding: "This announcement also provides an opportunity to recognise the extraordinary contribution Standard Chartered has made to Liverpool FC over the past 17 years.

"They have been an important part of our journey through an exceptional period in the club’s history, and we are delighted that Standard Chartered will remain part of the Liverpool FC family as a global partner from June 2027.

“As we prepare for this transition, we look forward to this new season and welcoming Turkish Airlines as our main club partner from June 2027."