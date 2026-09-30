Liverpool plot huge transfer swoop for 17-year-old Mexican wonderkid

Liverpool are keeping a close eye on Mexican youngster Mora as he nears a potential move to Europe next summer. The 17-year-old attacking midfielder has attracted significant interest from several of the continent's biggest clubs.

The Premier League side are actively monitoring his development at Club Tijuana. According to Football Insider, a January transfer is considered difficult, meaning a summer departure is far more likely. The Liga MX outfit are reportedly planning to part ways with their prized asset at the end of the current season. This timeline gives Liverpool an opportunity to carefully plan their approach for the teenager.