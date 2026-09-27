Gilberto Mora has sent a fresh message to Real Madrid and Barcelona. The Mexico international scored a stunning goal against Colombia, shining another light on the talent that has drawn interest from several of Europe's biggest clubs, according to Spanish newspaper "AS".

His first international goal summed up his technical ability. Mora burst into the penalty area, dribbled past defenders and fired the ball into the near corner during the friendly between Mexico and Colombia, which ended 1-1 at the Azteca Stadium.

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At 17, Mora has already turned plenty of heads. Many expect him to become one of the game's biggest stars in the coming years, and he is a hero in Mexico, especially after his brilliant performances at the 2026 World Cup.

Marc Crosas, the former Barcelona player and prominent Mexican television commentator, said of him: "How can we not be excited? Gilberto Mora has everything it takes to become the greatest player in our history. Yes, in our history."

Mora recently renewed his contract with Mexican club Tijuana, but the move is seen as part of a plan to pave the way for a switch to Europe in the future.

Real Madrid and Barcelona are among the clubs watching the Mexico international closely. Their good relations with the player's agent, Rafaela Pimenta, could help smooth any future negotiations.

Both clubs also see the Mexican market as a major commercial opportunity, which only adds to the appeal of signing a prominent talent from the country, according to "AS".

The strike against Colombia made Mora the youngest international goalscorer in Mexico's history, at 17 years and 347 days old. During the current international break, coach Rafa Márquez handed him the number 10 shirt, making him the youngest player to wear it for the national team too.



