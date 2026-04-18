Liverpool legend urges Reds to make Michael Olise transfer move as Bayern Munich star seen as ideal replacement for Mohamed Salah

Former Liverpool midfielder Smicer has pinpointed Olise as the ideal candidate to fill the void that will be left by Salah this summer. The Frenchman, who only moved to the Allianz Arena from Crystal Palace in the summer of 2024, has been in sensational since joining Bayern, racking up 18 goals and 29 assists across all competitions this season, but Smicer believes a return to the Premier League with the Reds would be a perfect fit.

"We've seen Liverpool struggling on the flanks, with the wingers," Smicer said while speaking to BetVictor, who offer the latest World Cup betting. "We lost Luis Diaz, and Mo Salah is not at his usual standard this season. We need a good winger, especially now we know that Mo Salah is leaving. Michael Olise is the name that I like, he's a very good young player, he’s 24, he has experience in the Premier League, he knows the league, that’s so important. He's playing really well for Bayern Munich, it's going to be tough to find an agreement with them, we know that. But Olise at Liverpool would be very special."