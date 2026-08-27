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Liverpool agree sensational £120m deal for PSG star Bradley Barcola as Mohamed Salah successor identified
Reds strike £120m Barcola agreement
Liverpool are closing in on a massive transfer after agreeing terms in principle with Paris Saint-Germain for Barcola. According to The Athletic, the proposed package is worth around £120m (€140m), with over £100m in guaranteed payments to the French giants.
The breakthrough follows a significant reduction in PSG's initial demands. The Ligue 1 side originally valued the attacker at €170m, but successful talks led by Liverpool sporting director Richard Hughes and Fenway Sports Group president Mike Gordon have reportedly driven the asking price down.
While the final paperwork is still being processed, the 23-year-old is fully committed to joining the Premier League outfit. Personal terms are not expected to be a hurdle, as the outline of a long-term contract is already firmly in place.
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The Salah succession plan
Barcola was identified early in the summer as Liverpool’s priority candidate to eventually replace Mohamed Salah. The Reds accelerated their pursuit after a proposed move for Yan Diomande collapsed, putting all their focus on securing the French forward.
The 23-year-old made his desire to leave the French capital clear. With two years remaining on his PSG contract, Barcola refused to sign an extension and was subsequently excluded from Luis Enrique's matchday squad for Sunday’s 2-2 draw with Rennes.
A move to Anfield offers Barcola a clear path to regular minutes. Despite featuring 49 times last season and contributing 13 goals across all competitions, he frequently found himself battling Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Desire Doue for a spot in the starting XI during PSG's successive Champions League triumphs.
A potential club-record reshuffle
Should the transfer be finalised, Barcola will become the second-most expensive signing in Liverpool's history. The £120m agreement falls marginally short of the £125m the club paid Newcastle United for Alexander Isak last summer. It also exceeds the £116m overall package negotiated for Florian Wirtz, which included £16m in conditional add-ons.
Barcola’s arrival could create a significant ripple effect across the squad. Cody Gakpo's future is now uncertain, as the Dutch forward continues to attract strong interest from Tottenham Hotspur. Manchester City have also monitored his situation throughout the summer, meaning Andoni Iraola's side could sanction departures to balance their massive financial investment.
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Deadline day approaches
Hughes and the Liverpool recruitment team must now finalise the remaining details to get Barcola's medical booked before the transfer window closes on Tuesday. Even with the Barcola deal nearing completion, the club's summer business may not be finished. Liverpool remain active in the market for an additional right winger before the September 1 deadline, having already seen ambitious bids for Yankuba Minteh rejected earlier in the window. Enquiries for Endrick and Ismaila Sarr were also rebuffed by Real Madrid and Crystal Palace. Securing another wide player before the window shuts would cement a truly transformative summer at Anfield.
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