'Very aggressive and pretty technical' - Lionesses boss Sarina Wiegman explains why she's handed 17-year-old Erica Parkinson a first senior England call-up for games with Spain & Iceland

Speaking to reporters in a press conference on Tuesday, Wiegman was asked what prompted her to give Parkinson the surprise invite. "We called her up because we are a little bit low in depth midfield with the injuries to Ella Toone and Grace Clinton, so of course, then we're going to look at who's next," the England boss explained. "Erica has gone through the pathway. She plays in Portugal. She has done well with the U23s. She's a very dynamic attacking midfielder who wants to go forward and is also very aggressive and pretty technical. Of course, it's a big step from the U23s and the Portuguese competition to go into our senior level, but she gets the opportunity to show where she stands at our level.

"I think she's ready to come in. I think for every young player who comes into our environment for the first time, of course, there's some anxiety. As we know, it's a team that has played on such a high level so, for every player, it's really a step up. We're not going to force anything. She's going to come in and she's going to show [what she can do] and I hope she's going to enjoy it. I don't expect her to get into the starting line-up straight away. That's not what we expect. It's a learning thing for her. But I do hope that she can adapt quickly to the level that's needed in our senior environment.

"She was surprised. She was speechless, she said, but she was very happy and surprised and excited, of course."