Relief for Lionesses as Leah Williamson named to England squad to face Spain with Sarina Wiegman also able to recall Beth Mead after injury

Asked if Williamson will be fit for the clash with Spain, Wiegman replied: "We're expecting that. She's had some small setbacks but overall, she's doing really well. When she plays, she's playing really well. We have been careful with her, so have Arsenal, and mainly she herself is really on that too. I think she's going to make it and that's why we put her in the squad. She's in a good place and she's building. The niggle she picked up is not the worst but it just takes a little bit of time."

The return of the Lionesses' captain return is not the only positive to come out of Wiegman's latest squad, which was named on Tuesday morning, as Beth Mead, Williamson's Arsenal team-mate, is also back in the fold after missing the March camp with a shin problem. That's a particular boost because of the absentees England are dealing with in attack.

Ella Toone, the Manchester United playmaker who also missed the March window, remains sidelined with a hip issue, with Aggie Beever-Jones, the Chelsea striker, and Grace Clinton, the Manchester City midfielder, also ruled out for next month's games against Spain and Iceland. Beever-Jones has been dealing with an ankle problem that has forced her to miss Chelsea's last two outings, while Clinton hasn't played for club or country in almost six weeks.

Michelle Agyemang, the young forward who was a hero at last summer's European Championships, is a long-term absentee in attack after suffering a devastating ACL injury while playing for England against Australia back in October. Missy Bo Kearns will also not be involved. Kearns was absent for positive reasons in the last camp, after announcing that she was pregnant with her first child. However, over the weekend, the Aston Villa midfielder revealed the devastating news that she had lost her baby.