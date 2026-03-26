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‘Why not?’ - A ‘last dance’ for Lionel Messi at Barcelona still possible as former team-mate explains ‘rare’ talent possessed by Argentine GOAT
A Barcelona legend
The footballing world remains captivated by the idea of Messi retracing his steps to Catalonia. After a heartbreaking exit in 2021 due to financial constraints, the Argentine icon moved to Paris Saint-Germain before taking MLS by storm with Inter Miami. Despite the distance, the bond between Messi and Barcelona remains unbroken. Supporters and former colleagues alike continue to speculate on a final chapter at the club where he spent over two decades, cementing his legacy as one of the greatest to ever play the game.
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Romantic return to Camp Nou on the cards?
Zabaleta, who played alongside Messi during the 2014 World Cup and the 2008 Olympics, admitted he never envisioned the move away in the first place. But he remains convinced that the Inter Miami superstar will return to Camp Nou one day for the 'last dance'.
"There's been so much talk about that, especially with the presidential elections at the club," he said, as quoted by Flash Score. "Honestly, when I was playing - whether for Espanyol, or with Manchester City in the Champions League against Barcelona - I could never have imagined Messi leaving the club. I assumed it would be forever. Whatever happened financially or behind the scenes, I can only speculate, because I wasn't inside.
"He went to PSG, then decided on Inter Miami, and I think at that stage of a career sometimes you're looking for more than just football. Miami is a wonderful place to raise a family, Inter Miami was a new and exciting project, and wherever Messi goes, he wins. He's already won the MLS Cup.
"Every club in the world would want him. My son barely knew Inter Miami before Messi arrived; now he wants a Messi shirt. That's the power of the man. As for a return to Barcelona - why not? A last dance? I'd love to see it."
A rare breed of leader
Zabaleta noted that the veteran's influence transcends vocal outbursts. He explained that while Messi is naturally quiet, his authority in the dressing room is absolute because of his actions on the pitch.
"He's quiet, actually," he explained. "He's not someone who talks constantly, but when Messi speaks in the dressing room, everyone listens. That's a rare kind of leadership, it comes from what he does on the pitch, from the fact that he never hides, never refuses responsibility. He takes the ball and says, in effect, "I'll decide this."
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What comes next?
At 38 years old, Messi shows no signs of slowing down. He remains a mainstay for both Inter Miami and the Argentina national team. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner will once again be looking to lead Argentina to a World Cup title in North America this summer, where they have been drawn in Group J alongside Algeria, Austria, and Jordan.