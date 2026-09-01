'The time has come' - Lionel Messi drops emotional bombshell to confirm Argentina retirement

Messi revealed that he initially penned his farewell statement on 21 July, two days after the 2026 World Cup final. However, the passing of his father, Jorge Messi, at the age of 68 on 8 August in Rosario reinforced his choice.

"I wrote these words on July 21st, two days after the final. Today, after what happened with my dad, I am even more convinced than before," he wrote in Instagram.

"It was a decision that hurt - and still hurts deep down - but I understand that the time has come. I swear to you that I always gave it my all - not just in these last few years when we won everything, but before that too. I always fought and left everything on the field for this jersey, to bring you joy and make you feel proud to be Argentine through football.

"I leave with the peace of mind and pride of having given you - alongside my teammates - moments we once only dreamed of. It was an incredible experience to live this with you all. I love you! Thank you, God, for making me Argentine."



