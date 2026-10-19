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AFC Wrexham v Nottingham Forest - Emirates FA Cup Third RoundGetty Images Sport
Moataz Elgammal

Leicester City learn their fate alongside non-league debutants in the FA Cup first-round draw

Leicester City
FA Cup

The FA Cup first-round draw has set the stage for a dramatic weekend of football, featuring a highly anticipated family showdown and tricky ties for former champions. As Football League clubs join the remaining non-league hopefuls, fans can look forward to compelling narratives, including Peterborough United taking on Reading and non-league minnows seeking massive upsets.

  • Family ties highlight early stages

    According to The Sun, the standout storyline from the latest draw features Peterborough United manager Robbie Savage preparing to face his own son, Charlie Savage, when Peterborough host Reading.

    League One and League Two's 48 clubs have officially joined the 32 remaining non-league sides. This exciting early stage often produces memorable moments, and the upcoming clash at London Road promises to be a deeply personal affair for the Savage family as they seek a spot in the second round.

  • Former champions face non-league tests

    Leicester City and Wigan Athletic enter the tournament early this year following recent struggles, representing the most high-profile former winners in the current mix. Leicester have been drawn away to sixth-tier Oxford City, presenting a massive opportunity for the non-league hosts to claim a famous scalp.

    The Foxes have found life difficult in League One after suffering back-to-back relegations, managing to win just three of their opening nine league games. Meanwhile, Wigan are set to travel south to face Boreham Wood in another intriguing encounter.

  • Minnows dream of cup upsets

    Further down the football pyramid, several clubs are eyeing their own giant-killing heroics. Tadley Calleva remain the lowest-ranked team in contention, set to travel to League One outfit Barnsley provided they overcome Aldershot in Tuesday's replay. Elsewhere, AFC Rushden & Diamonds will visit Burton Albion. In a twist of fate, seventh-tier debutants Plymouth Parkway and Berkhamsted missed out on drawing Football League opposition entirely, as the two clubs were drawn against each other for a guaranteed spot in the next stage.

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  • FA Cup first-round draw in full

    Dover Athletic v Wealdstone

    Mansfield Town v Macclesfield or Anstey Nomads

    Huddersfield Town v Exeter City

    Luton Town v Chesham United or Forest Green Rovers

    Bristol Rovers v Cambridge United

    Oldham Athletic v Sheffield Wednesday

    Kidderminster Harriers v Doncaster Rovers

    Leyton Orient v Harborough Town

    Accrington Stanley v Wycombe Wanderers

    MK Dons v Swindon Town

    Newport County v Walsall

    Bromley v Rotherham United

    Barnet v Tranmere Rovers

    Fleetwood Town v Rochdale

    Barnsley v Aldershot or Tadley Calleva

    Plymouth Parkway v Berkhamsted

    Chesterfield v Leatherhead or Yeovil Town

    Gillingham v Barrow or Gloucester City

    Bury or Harrogate Town v AFC Fylde

    Crewe Alexandra v AFC Wimbledon

    Oxford United v Stevenage

    Burton Albion v AFC Rushden & Diamonds

    Bedford Town or Cray Wanderers v Stockport County

    Port Vale v Scunthorpe United

    Cheltenham Town v FC Halifax Town

    Colchester United v Chorley or Worcester City

    Eastleigh v Shrewsbury Town

    Peterborough United v Reading

    Wimborne Town v Crawley Town

    Plymouth Argyle v Spalding United or Alvechurch

    Hornchurch v Blackpool

    Guiseley v Sutton United

    Gateshead or Stafford Rangers v Grimsby Town

    Oxford City v Leicester City

    Bradford City v Marine

    York City v Northampton Town

    Altrincham or FC United of Manchester v Notts County

    Boreham Wood v Wigan Athletic

    Carlisle United v Salford City

    Salisbury v Sholing

  • Looking ahead to November fixtures

    All first-round fixtures will take place across the weekend of 7 November. The advancing teams will then await the round two draw, hoping to secure their passage into the lucrative third round where the Championship and Premier League heavyweights finally enter the fray.

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League One

20 Oct 2026

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