LEGACY: Egypt's pursuit of an endless World Cup dream

After that first cry came a long silence. Wars erupted, and the sound of guns drowned out those of the game. While the nation was busy rebuilding itself, Egyptians followed the World Cup solely via newspapers.

Generations of players kept emerging - Saleh Selim, Taha Ismail, Hassan Shehata and Mahmoud El Khatib among them - and in Africa, Egypt were champions. But the World Cup remained distant, like a star you could see but never reach.

But in 1990, after 56 years of absence, the Pharaohs finally returned to the World Cup. Under the captaincy of Mahmoud El Gohary, Egypt wrote a new chapter in its sporting history.

The qualifiers were tough, but the goal Hossam Hassan scored against Algeria allowed the team to break through its glass ceiling. That November night, when the streets overflowed with people, flags waved from every balcony, and chants filled the sky, was unforgettable.

In June 1990, Egypt returned to Italy - specifically Palermo - to face down the European champions, the Netherlands. The first half ended goalless, but in the 58th minute, Wim Jonk scored for the Dutch after a cross from the great Marco van Basten. But then came the unforgettable 83rd minute, when Hossam Hassan was pulled down inside the box, and the referee pointed to the spot.

Magdy Abdelghany stepped up, took a breath, and struck hard… Goal! The commentator screamed, “Goal for Egypt!” Years later, that moment would become both a point of pride and humour, as Abdelghany continued to remind fans of it in every interview, almost as if it were Egypt’s only footballing achievement.

But at that moment, it was more than a goal; it was a bridge from the past, from Fawzi to Abdelghany, from one generation to another. The match ended 1-1, but in Egyptian hearts, it felt like victory.