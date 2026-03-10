Goal.com
Legacy Argelia GFXGetty/GOAL
GOAL

LEGACY: Algeria's World Cup journey - from the 'Disgrace of Gijon' to pride in Porto Alegre

This is Legacy, GOAL’s feature and podcast series that counts down to the 2026 World Cup. Each week, we explore the stories and the spirit behind the nations that define the world’s game. This time we look back at one of football’s most emotional journeys: Algeria’s road from Gijon to Porto Alegre. From the heartbreak of 1982 to the pride of 2014, it’s the story of a team that turned injustice into identity, and showed the world that, for Algeria, the dream never dies.

By Ayman Youssef

I was there in the summer of 1982. A young man with a small suitcase, a notebook, and a green, white and red flag hidden between my papers, like it was a secret.

I wasn’t just going to cover a football tournament; I was going to witness the birth of the Algerian dream on the world’s stage. That trip to Spain wasn’t a work assignment; it was destiny. I believed football could do what politics could not - make the world listen to us, even if only for 90 minutes.

  • TO GO WITH WORLD CUP 2010 PACKAGE IN ARAAFP

    Arriving in style

    The Spanish train swayed north toward Gijon full of fans from different corners of the world; the Germans with their hats, excited Spaniards, and a small Algerian group waving flags despite the fatigue and distance they had travelled. I watched them and thought, ‘How many stories this train holds, of dreams, memories, and tears yet to come’.

    Onboard, I bought a copy of El Pais. The headline read: "An easy match for the Germans. No surprises expected." In Kicker magazine, I read: "Algeria has enthusiasm… but football requires more than enthusiasm." I smiled. I didn’t know whether their arrogance would make them underestimate us, but I was certain that inside every Algerian there is something that must never be underestimated.

    The stadium itself was boiling, the grass glimmering beneath a pale sun, as if the sky itself awaited a miracle. Algeria in green, standing face to face with the grim-faced Germans. Rabah Madjer shone like a sword while Lakhdar Belloumi smiled with the confidence of a man who knew that history favours the brave.

    I leapt from my seat after Madjer's opening goal as my pen fell from my hand and I shouted like never before. I saw the Algerian flag rise in a European stadium for the first time. Then came the German equaliser… Tension, for a moment, but Belloumi was there - goal! Algeria two, Germany one.

    We couldn’t believe what we were seeing. Even the German journalists were silent for a few seconds before writing in confusion. The next day, the newspapers spoke in the voice of the world. LeMonde: "The Algerians taught the arrogant Germans a lesson in dignity"; The Guardian: "This match will change Europe’s view of African football"; Bild: "They shocked us… We never expected this. A humiliation for Germany."

    That night, we didn’t sleep. Algerian fans sang through the streets of Gijon until dawn. We weren’t just winners, we were the first Arabs to defeat Germany at the World Cup.

  • Conspiracy

    A few days later, we awaited the result of Germany's game with Austria, the final match of the group. All Algeria needed was a fair result; instead they were the victims of a hidden pact.

    What happened on June 25, 1982, was a dark stain on the World Cup's history. Germany scored in the 10th minute, and then the game froze. Short passes, whistles of protest, boos from the stands. It was as if the players had agreed on silence. No attacks, no passion, no football.

    The Spanish journalist beside me muttered, "¡Esto es una vergüenza! (This is a disgrace!)". Spanish fans shouted, "¡Fuera! ¡Fuera!". Even the commentator stopped speaking in protest.

    We in the press box sat stunned, realising that qualification had been stolen in front of the world’s eyes. The Times wrote the next day:“Gijon… The day sportsmanship died". In Algeria, people took to the streets, not to cry, but in pride. One fan said on national television, "We won dignity… And lost to a sheet of deceit."

  • Spain v Algeria 1986 FIFA World CupHulton Archive

    Return to the stage

    Four years after Gijon, Algeria thought the wound had healed. But the truth is, the dream never died. We returned to the World Cup in Mexico, a new generation carrying the weight of old glory, and an older one watching from afar, smiling and waiting for joy.

    I was there, under the fierce Mexican sun, writing reports on yellowed paper, remembering Gijon in every pass, every cheer. How could I forget?

    We faced Northern Ireland, Brazil, and Spain - a difficult group, as if fate wished to test Algeria again. We drew 1–1 with Northern Ireland thanks to a fine goal by Djamel Zidane. I’ll never forget the joy in the stadium after that strike; hope had returned to Algerian hearts. But against Brazil, I saw in the players’ eyes a mixture of fear and resolve, as if Madjer and his peers whispered, ‘We will not be forgotten, whatever the result’. In the 66th minute, Algeria conceded the fatal goal.

    In the third match, against Spain, despair crept in. Algeria entered the pitch defeated before the whistle, and a 3-0 loss ended our run. Yes, the journey ended early, but we walked out with heads held high, singing as we did in Gijon: ‘We may lose the score, but never the principle’.

    That tournament marked the farewell of a golden generation, carrying both the scent of victory and the pain of betrayal. Then came the years of silence; years when Algeria vanished from the World Cup, but never from our hearts or our notebooks.

  • FBL-WC2010-AFR2010-EGYALGAFP

    Joy in Omdurman

    Decades passed and generations grew up never knowing the taste of the World Cup as Algerian football drifted through turmoil and disappointment. But at the end of the 2000s, the seed began to sprout again.

    In 2009, destiny called once more in World Cup qualifiers as a fierce Egypt-Algeria duel revived every memory of pride and honour. In Algeria, hearts beat to the rhythm of history. In Cairo, tension blazed. The two teams ended level on points, forcing a decisive play-off. This wouldn’t just be a match; it was the story of a nation demanding its right to dream.

    The decider took place in Omdurman, Sudan. That night will never fade. I was there, clutching my papers and phone, trembling. The stadium was full, flags waving, tears flowing before the goals. And in the 40th minute, I screamed until my voice broke. I hugged the nearest man though I didn’t even know who he was. Was he Algerian? Arab? It didn’t matter. We were one people, one heartbeat.

    I can’t describe that roar that shook Omdurman, it still echoes in me to this day. The legend was complete: Algeria were back at the World Cup after 24 years away.

  • FBL-WC2010-MATCH23-ENG-ALGAFP

    The dream returns

    When I arrived in Johannesburg, I felt that all of Africa embraced us. Algerian flags fluttered in every corner, our chants echoing like the national anthem itself. 

    We faced Slovenia, England, and the United States, and while Algeria didn’t earn many points, but we gained something greater: Existence.

    I saw a 20-year-old cry with joy just to hear Kassaman at the World Cup. I thought, ‘Even if this generation never knew Gijon, at least they’ll know that Algeria never dies twice’. We exited early, but we had returned to life. And that return was a prelude to something greater in Brazil, four years later.

  • FBL-WC-2014-ALG-FANSAFP

    Watching from afar

    In 2014, I wasn’t in the stadium. I instead sat in a humble cafe in Bab El Oued, surrounded by young people, most of whom hadn’t been born when we played in Gijon

    Old photos of Belloumi and Madjer hung on the walls, the heroes who once humbled Germany. On a small TV screen, the Algerian flag waved in the corner of the broadcast. I whispered to myself, "Will the miracle of Gijon happen again?". I didn’t want to live the heartbreak twice.

    Everyone was silent, except for the sound of hearts pounding with fear, doubt, and hope. Rais M’Bolhi saved shots as if made of fire and iron; Islam Slimani attacked, while Manuel Neuer played like a 10th defender. Every minute was a battle; every pass, a scream. The match was epic, a marathon.

    Germany couldn’t score in regular time, but in extra time, Andre Schurrle struck after two minutes. Heartbreak. Then Mesut Ozil added a second just before the end. But Algeria didn’t give up. In the 120th minute, Abdelmoumene Djabou scored. The cafe exploded. That goal was our cry of pride, our answer to Gijon.

    A young man beside me wept and said: "Uncle, today we raised our heads just like you did in ’82". I looked at him, and I swear, Gijon smiled at last. We didn’t win the match, but we won back our pride.

    After the match, the world’s tone changed. BBC Sport wrote, "Algeria did not lose, they earned the world’s respect"; in Der Spiegel, "The Algerians revived the ghost of Gijon and redefined pride and dignity"; Al Jazeera’s Jamal Jabali wrote: "Gijon was a conspiracy; Porto Alegre was a noble revenge - unfinished, but honourable". Even Le Monde headlined: "Algeria, the team that made Germany tremble and glimpse the edge".

    We knew we hadn’t avenged ourselves with goals, but we had reclaimed respect, and reclaimed history.

  • Gijon's legacy

    After the 1982 scandal, FIFA decided that all final group matches must be played simultaneously. A simple rule, but one that assured fairness. In response, World Soccer Magazine wrote: "Gijon was not in vain, it changed the World Cup forever." 

    Thus, Algeria’s name became etched in FIFA’s memory; not as a team that missed out on qualification, but as one that triumphed for principle. It was an incomplete victory, yet one that gave justice to football itself. To this day, Madjer, Belloumi, and their team-mates remain immortal in football’s conscience.