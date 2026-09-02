Leandro Paredes set to quit Argentina! Boca star ready to walk away after World Cup ban

Argentina midfielder Paredes is reportedly prepared to announce his retirement from international football just weeks after the conclusion of a tumultuous World Cup campaign. The 32-year-old, who currently captains Boca Juniors, was at the center of a controversial mass brawl following Argentina's defeat to Spain in the final - an altercation that saw him handed a 10-game ban and a £66,000 fine for throwing punches and violently shoving Gavi to the floor.

The severity of the punishment, coupled with three assault charges, appears to have expedited his decision to step away from La Albiceleste. Although FIFA eventually agreed to a request from the Argentine FA to allow the suspension to be served during Class A friendlies as well as competitive fixtures, Paredes seems reluctant to serve the ban.