Lazio: the future between the posts remains uncertain: discussions are underway regarding the futures of Provedel, Motta and Mandas

This is also because, for now, the signs are encouraging from Edoardo Motta, born in 2005, who arrived in January from Reggiana for around €1 million. The deal was initially intended as a long-term prospect, but it has inevitably turned into an immediate solution – one that could even become permanent. His early performances have highlighted the youngster’s character and significant potential for growth. The club sees him as a player on whom to build, partly because the low cost of the deal makes him a strategic investment. If his form remains at this level, it is not out of the question that he could even compete for a starting place next season, regardless of Provedel’s return.