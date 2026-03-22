There are no concerns over Mario Gila’s condition. The Lazio defender was substituted midway through the first half of the match against Bologna due to a physical problem that did not bode well. The Spanish player grimaced in pain after sliding in to tackle Castro and remained on the ground in agony. With the Biancocelesti medical staff attending to him, a substitution was immediately requested for the 2000-born player, who was touching the inside of his right thigh at the time of being taken off. Since the start of the season, there have been several muscle injuries affecting Gila in particular, but also the rest of Sarri’s squad. At the Dall’Ara, it therefore seemed like yet another such case, but it appears the situation is less serious than expected.
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Lazio: nothing serious for Gila – here’s how the Spanish centre-back is doing
AN OLD PROBLEM
After the match, speaking to reporters in the mixed zone, Sarri’s assistant (who was suspended today), Marco Ianni, clarified the player’s condition: “Gila had been struggling with knee inflammation for weeks; I think this is a flare-up of that inflammation. He wanted to grit his teeth and play through it; he’d trained very little but wanted to be there – he deserves a round of applause. This flare-up means we’ll have to make the most of the break, hoping to have him back for the Parma game.”
OPTIMISM
It seems this hope is well-founded. According to rumours coming from within the club, the player himself realised at the time that it wasn’t worth taking any further risks and that it would be better to stop immediately, as soon as he felt the inflammation he had previously suffered flaring up again. The substitution was requested abruptly, primarily for this precautionary reason. And indeed, the decision appears to have paid off: in the coming hours, Gila will undergo the necessary tests, which will confirm whether his feelings are accurate or not; but there is nevertheless cautious optimism regarding his condition.