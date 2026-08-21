Medical collapse! Lazio immediately target Andrea Pinamonti after Bamba Dieng deal falls through

According to Calcio Mercato, Bamba Dieng's proposed move to Lazio has fallen through after the Senegal striker failed to pass his medical examinations. The breakdown of the transfer forced the Biancocelesti hierarchy to instantly pivot and seek alternative attacking reinforcements.

Head coach Gennaro Gattuso has now made Sassuolo forward Pinamonti his absolute top priority. The 1999-born striker has emerged as the leading candidate to bolster the club's frontline.