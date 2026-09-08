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'With all due respect' - Lautaro Martinez plays down Jose Mourinho reunion as Inter prepare for Real Madrid Champions League showdown
- AFP
Respecting the Special One's legacy
Mourinho remains a beloved figure among the Inter faithful, having famously secured the historic Treble during his tenure in Milan. However, as the Nerazzurri prepare to face his Real Madrid side in a heavyweight European encounter, Martinez is determined not to let nostalgia distract the squad from the mission at hand.
Addressing the media regarding the reunion with the former Inter boss, Martinez was clinical in his assessment. The striker stated: "Mourinho is a coach who has won important titles at Inter. With all due respect to him, today we are focused on preparing for tomorrow’s match and doing our best."
- AFP
The challenge of Mbappe and Madrid
The task for Cristian Chivu's side is made even more difficult by the summer recruitment drive at the Bernabeu. Real Madrid have added significant firepower and defensive stability to their ranks, making them one of the favorites for the trophy.
"We’re facing a great team with many top-level players. We have our own strengths. We’re also ready to face Mbappe, one of the best in the world," Martinez explained when discussing the tactical battle ahead. He continued to note the balance of the opposition, saying: "Madrid has strengthened very well. They’ve signed many quality players in defense."
Learning from past European failures
Inter’s recent continental history has been a mixed bag, including a final appearance followed by a disappointing early exit last season. Martinez views those setbacks not as failures, but as necessary lessons for a group that is still hungry for ultimate success. The forward is adamant that the team must show growth and resilience if they are to navigate the treacherous waters of the Champions League knockout stages and compete with the elite.
Reflecting on the club's continental ambitions, the 2022 World Cup winner was honest about the team's mindset heading into the group stages. "Last year we were eliminated early, but it’s important to learn from our mistakes. I hope to give my all and take Inter as far as possible. The Champions League is a goal. As I always say, we all dream, but it’s not an obsession," he told reporters.
- AFP
Tactical demands and defensive duties
Beyond his goalscoring exploits, Martinez has become renowned for his incredible work rate and willingness to defend from the front. This selfless style of play is a core component of Inter's identity under their current tactical setup, requiring the strikers to be the first line of defense.
“That depends on each team and what each coach asks of them," Martinez said when asked about the defensive expectations on modern forwards. "Because of our style of pressing and play, it means I have to press and be attentive in the defensive phase. Beyond the manager asking me to do it, it comes naturally to me. It often depends on the characteristics of each player."
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