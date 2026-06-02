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Lamine Yamal takes No.19 shirt for World Cup as Spain announce official squad numbers
Spain confirm squad numbers ahead of World Cup
Spain have officially announced their squad numbers for the upcoming World Cup, with Yamal retaining the No.19 shirt he has made famous with Barcelona. The teenage star is set to wear the number at his first World Cup as La Roja target a second world title.
The biggest talking point from the announcement was the decision to hand Gavi the No.9 shirt. Traditionally associated with centre-forwards, the number has previously been worn by players such as Fernando Torres and Alvaro Morata. Its allocation to a midfielder quickly generated discussion among supporters.
Elsewhere, Dani Olmo has been given the No.10 shirt, while Nico Williams will wear No.17 and Mikel Oyarzabal No.21. In goal, David Raya takes the No.1 jersey, with Unai Simon assigned No.23.
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Fans question Spain's unconventional choices
Much of the reaction centred on Gavi receiving the No.9 shirt. Several supporters criticised the decision on social media, arguing that the number should remain associated with a recognised striker rather than a midfielder.
Other fans also pointed to Spain's unconventional numbering structure, noting that several players expected to play key roles have been assigned higher numbers rather than the traditional 1-11 range.
De la Fuente remains confident about Spain's chances
The squad number announcement comes amid growing confidence within the Spain camp ahead of the tournament. Head coach Luis de la Fuente has openly backed his side's prospects while stressing the need for caution.
"We have to be cautious, despite being favourites," De la Fuente told reporters. "We have to go with our feet on the ground. I don’t shy away, we are favourites, but we’re equally as favourites as England or France."
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Spain prepare for tournament challenge
Spain will continue their preparations with a friendly against Iraq and Peru before turning their full attention to the World Cup. De la Fuente's side is in Group H with Cape Verde, Saudi Arabia and Uruguay. The squad number debate is unlikely to fade quickly, but attention will soon shift to performances on the pitch as Spain look to justify their status among the tournament favourites.
Spain squad numbers:
Number
Player
Position
1
David Raya
GK
2
Marc Pubill
CB
3
Alejandro Grimaldo
LB
4
Eric Garcia
CB
5
Marcos Llorente
RB
6
Mikel Merino
CM
7
Ferran Torres
CF
8
Fabian Ruiz
CM
9
Gavi
CM
10
Dani Olmo
AM
11
Yeremy Pino
RW
12
Pedro Porro
RB
13
Joan Garcia
GK
14
Aymeric Laporte
CB
15
Alex Baena
LW
16
Rodri
DM
17
Nico Williams
LW
18
Martin Zubimendi
DM
19
Lamine Yamal
RW
20
Pedri
CM
21
Mikel Oyarzabal
CF
22
Pau Cubarsi
CB
23
Unai Simon
GK
24
Marc Cucurella
LB
25
Victor Munoz
LW
26
Borja Iglesias
CF