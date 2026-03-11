Goal.com
La Penna returns to referee a month after Inter-Juventus: what happened

The referee who made the mistake in the Bastoni-Kalulu case returns to the pitch: he will referee Pisa-Cagliari.

Federico La Penna returns to refereeing after being the protagonist of the most sensational VAR incident of the season: the double yellow card and subsequent sending off of Pierre Kalulu for simulation by Alessandro Bastoni in Inter 3-2 Juventus on 14 February. After a month on the sidelines due to that sensational oversight, which caused Kalulu to be sent off instead of Bastoni (who had also already been booked) and on which VAR, according to protocol, could not intervene, La Penna returns to refereeing in Serie A. 

La Penna has been appointed to referee the match between Pisa and Cagliari, valid for the 29th day of Serie A, scheduled for Sunday 15 March at 3 p.m. The 'Bastoni case' ultimately cost La Penna a month on the sidelines.

PISA – CAGLIARI, the appointment

REFEREE: LA PENNA

ASSISTANTS: BERCIGLI – TRINCHIERI

IV: FOURNEAU

VAR: PATERNA

AVAR: CAMPLONE

  • INTER VS. JUVENTUS: WHAT HAPPENED

    Let's retrace the events of that day through the commentary on Open Var, on DAZN, by former referee De Marco, on behalf of the AIA (Italian Referees' Association).

    "Considering the speed at which the action took place, referee La Penna was misled by this movement. The refereeing team on the pitch can help, as has often been the case, and there is a lot of collaboration. Assistant referee number 2 was on the opposite side and covered, Doveri was on the bench side, and to make this kind of decision, you need to be certain, which they probably weren't."

    "There has been talk for some time about the double yellow card and the possibility of intervening to remedy a situation like this. It is clear that if a team is reduced to 10 men because a player is sent off, even indirectly, it changes the game. We will see what changes the IFAB will make. We hope that from the next World Cup and then from the next championships, this part of the protocol, which penalises a team excessively, can be remedied." 

Serie A
Pisa crest
Pisa
PIS
Cagliari crest
Cagliari
CGL